Latest News
Foreign woman and Afghan husband embrace Islam after years of promoting Christianity in Nangarhar
The couple pledged to dedicate the rest of their lives to living under the guidance of Islam and to work towards promoting Islamic values and teachings within their community.
A foreign woman and her Afghan husband have converted to Islam in Nangarhar province, marking a profound spiritual transformation after years of promoting Christianity.
According to the Nangarhar provincial media office, the couple, who had been involved in Christian missionary work, recently began studying Islam at the request of Afghan religious scholars. Their journey led them to voluntarily accept Islam by reciting the Shahada (Declaration of Faith).
The Afghan man, originally from Kapisa province, shared his experience during a ceremony organized by the Nangarhar Department of Information and Culture, saying: “I converted to Christianity in 2010 and, together with my wife, we invited people to follow Christianity. However, in recent years, with the encouragement of Afghan scholars, we came to realize the truth of Islam. Today, with complete faith, we embraced this sacred religion.”
No further details were given by the provincial media office.
Latest News
Qatar reaffirms commitment to Kabul at first OIC Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan
Al Khulaifi stressed that Afghans are enduring “unprecedented hardships” and called on the group to intensify diplomatic engagement, strengthen cooperation, and ensure the implementation of agreed decisions.
Qatar has pledged continued support for Afghanistan during the inaugural ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatar emphasized the urgency of collective action as Afghanistan faces overlapping humanitarian, economic, and political crises.
In his remarks, Al Khulaifi expressed condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of solidarity among OIC member states. He stressed that Afghans are enduring “unprecedented hardships” and called on the group to intensify diplomatic engagement, strengthen cooperation, and ensure the implementation of agreed decisions.
Highlighting Qatar’s longstanding role in facilitating dialogue, Al Khulaifi recalled the launch of the Doha Peace Process in 2013 and noted Qatar’s continued efforts to host negotiations among Afghan stakeholders. He also pointed to Qatar’s role in hosting the UN-led Doha Process, including the Secretary-General’s meetings of special envoys on Afghanistan in May 2023, February 2024, and July 2024.
Most recently, Qatar hosted the third meeting of the Counter-Narcotics Working Group and the second meeting of the Private Sector Working Group on June 30 and July 1, underscoring its support for both humanitarian and development priorities in Afghanistan.
Al Khulaifi affirmed Qatar’s readiness to work closely with OIC partners to monitor progress, address urgent humanitarian needs, and encourage constructive engagement between Afghanistan’s caretaker government and the international community in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2721.
He concluded by reiterating Qatar’s commitment to long-term humanitarian, development, and diplomatic efforts, saying that Doha will remain a steadfast partner for the Afghan people “during this critical period.”
Latest News
IEA’s Mujahid says Bagram Air Base ‘will never be bargained away’
Mujahid described Afghans as “extremely sensitive about occupation,” warning that no Afghan would tolerate foreign control over national territory.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the return of Bagram Air Base to Washington was not up for discussion and that the former American stronghold was an inseparable part of Afghanistan’s territory and would never be handed over.
In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said: “Bagram is part of Afghanistan’s territory. It is no different from any other piece of Afghan land. We will never agree to bargain away or hand over any part of our country.”
Mujahid described Afghans as “extremely sensitive about occupation,” warning that no Afghan would tolerate foreign control over national territory.
The comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning that “bad things” would happen if Afghanistan refused to return the base.
“For twenty years under US occupation, Afghanistan experienced ‘bad things’ – not for a day, but continuously for two decades. The Americans should not forget that bad actions trigger bad reactions.
“In the end, they were forced to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan. Afghanistan is not a country that can be occupied or subdued. They should engage with Afghans politically, diplomatically, and rationally.”
Mujahid confirmed however that IEA officials are engaged in dialogue with the United States on issues such as prisoner exchanges, diplomatic relations, and economic investment. But he underlined that Bagram is “non-negotiable.”
“Afghanistan does not, and will never, put forward any demands that involve relinquishing part of its territory in return,” he said. “No such request has been made from our side, nor is there any need for it.”
Trump has argued that Bagram’s location – near China – makes it strategically important for Washington. Mujahid however dismissed the claim as factually incorrect and reiterated that Afghanistan will not allow its soil to become a battlefield between rival powers.
“Just as we want relations with China, we also want ties with the US… Afghanistan will not allow its territory to become a battlefield,” he said, adding that Kabul is pursuing a “balanced, economy-centered foreign policy.”
Located north of Kabul, Bagram was once the largest US military installation in Afghanistan and a hub of America’s two-decade war. At its peak, the base resembled a small town, complete with fast-food outlets, supermarkets, and visits from US presidents including Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2019. US forces abandoned it in July 2021, weeks before the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.
Mujahid emphasized that while Afghanistan seeks constructive engagement with Washington, any attempts to reclaim Bagram would be unacceptable. “Defending our country, our national honor, and our people’s values was our duty in the past twenty years – and it will remain our duty in the future,” he said.
Latest News
At least 15 injured in Nangarhar earthquake
The Nangarhar Public Health Directorate has confirmed that as a result of today’s earthquake, epicentered in Dara-e-Noor district, 15 people were injured and a number of houses damaged.
Rafiullah Hamad, the health official of Dara-e-Noor district, said that the injured have been taken to the provincial regional hospital.
According to Hamad, the final casualty figures and details of the damage caused will be released later.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at the country on Tuesday at 3:20 pm.
The epicenter of the quake was reported to be near Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
