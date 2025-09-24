Pakistan Defense Minister calls for return of Afghan refugees, cites security concerns

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif this week said that all Afghan refugees must return to their home country, arguing that their prolonged stay has created significant challenges for Pakistan’s security and economy.

Speaking to a private television channel, Asif said Pakistan is “facing a lot of problems” due to the large refugee presence, alleging that terrorist attacks are being launched from Afghan soil into Pakistan. He added that Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take stronger action against groups operating across the border.

“Pakistan has made requests on many occasions for strict measures to control terrorists who are sabotaging peace in our country,” he said.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when Pakistan has intensified pressure on undocumented Afghan migrants, many of whom fled decades of conflict, while others have arrived more recently. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over mass deportations, warning of humanitarian consequences as Afghanistan struggles with economic collapse and food insecurity.

Pakistan currently hosts an estimated 3.5 million Afghans, of which around 1.7 million are undocumented, according to government figures.

Islamabad has long argued that the burden of hosting refugees should be shared by the international community, while security officials continue to link the presence of Afghan nationals to rising militancy inside Pakistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has however repeatedly rejected these allegations and says it will not allow any group or individual to use Afghan to plot or carry out attacks on a neighboring country.