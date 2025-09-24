UN Women appeals for $2.5 million to support earthquake-affected women in Afghanistan

UN Women has issued an urgent appeal for $2.5 million to assist women and girls affected by the recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan, warning that without swift action they risk facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.

The funds would cover gaps in a six to twelve-month emergency response and recovery plan, aimed at scaling up women’s participation in relief efforts and expanding access to life-saving services. The initiative is aligned with the broader Earthquake Response Plan coordinated by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“The major shocks from the earthquake may have passed, but the women and girls who are impacted face a long-term disaster without more urgent assistance,” said Susan Ferguson, UN Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan.

Since the first quake on 31 August, UN Women and its partners have worked to include women in assessment teams, helping identify priority needs such as shelter, clothing, food, cash, healthcare, and psychosocial support. But restrictive norms and a shortage of female humanitarian workers continue to limit access.

To bridge the gap, UN Women is partnering with local women-led groups in Kunar province to provide winter supplies, cash assistance, protection services, and safe spaces for women and girls.

The appeal is part of a $3.5 million response package designed to reach 30,000 people, with $80,000 earmarked for needs assessments, capacity building, and ensuring Afghan women’s active role in the humanitarian response.