UN Women appeals for $2.5 million to support earthquake-affected women in Afghanistan
UN Women has issued an urgent appeal for $2.5 million to assist women and girls affected by the recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan, warning that without swift action they risk facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.
The funds would cover gaps in a six to twelve-month emergency response and recovery plan, aimed at scaling up women’s participation in relief efforts and expanding access to life-saving services. The initiative is aligned with the broader Earthquake Response Plan coordinated by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
“The major shocks from the earthquake may have passed, but the women and girls who are impacted face a long-term disaster without more urgent assistance,” said Susan Ferguson, UN Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan.
Since the first quake on 31 August, UN Women and its partners have worked to include women in assessment teams, helping identify priority needs such as shelter, clothing, food, cash, healthcare, and psychosocial support. But restrictive norms and a shortage of female humanitarian workers continue to limit access.
To bridge the gap, UN Women is partnering with local women-led groups in Kunar province to provide winter supplies, cash assistance, protection services, and safe spaces for women and girls.
The appeal is part of a $3.5 million response package designed to reach 30,000 people, with $80,000 earmarked for needs assessments, capacity building, and ensuring Afghan women’s active role in the humanitarian response.
Afghanistan records over $6.5 billion in trade in first six months of the year: Jawad Akhundzada
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, announced on Wednesday that Afghanistan conducted approximately $6.783 billion in trade during the first six months of the solar year 1404, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Jawad Akhundzada stated that exports reached $748 million, reflecting a 9 percent increase compared to the first six months of the previous year, when exports stood at $685 million.
Akhundzada added that imports totaled $6.035 billion, which is a 21 percent increase from the same period last year, representing an overall rise of $1.042 billion.
According to him, Afghanistan’s export products included figs, raisins, dried apricots, fresh apricots, saffron, pistachios, grapes, and beverages. These goods were exported to countries such as Pakistan, India, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, China, and Iraq.
He clarified that imported goods included petroleum and gas, food items such as wheat, flour, rice, cooking oil, sugar, textiles, machinery, cement, and pharmaceuticals. These were imported from countries including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and India.
UK says Russian casualties in Ukraine 20 times higher than Soviet losses in Afghanistan
The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1979 to prop up a communist government facing widespread insurgency.
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has claimed that Russia’s battlefield losses in Ukraine are already 20 times higher than Soviet casualties during the war in Afghanistan, underscoring what she described as the catastrophic toll of Moscow’s ongoing invasion.
Speaking at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Cooper said Russia is facing severe manpower and equipment shortages. “In this war that they started, their [Russian] losses are now 20 times higher than Soviet losses in Afghanistan. They are struggling to recruit, and in some areas, their stocks are so low they have resorted to using military equipment from the 1950s,” she said, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
The foreign secretary warned that Western allies would continue to tighten sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s ability to finance the conflict. “We will target your ailing economy, your oil and gas revenues that are paying for this war,” she told the Russian delegation.
Cooper said falling energy revenues were already squeezing Moscow’s state budget, with oil revenues at a five-year low. “The price of war is piling up and the sanctions are tightening the screws — but we will go further. Be in no doubt,” she added.
She reaffirmed the UK’s long-term commitment to Ukraine, stressing that British support would remain “now and for decades to come.”
The remarks came during a Security Council session focused on Russia’s war against Ukraine, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged continued international backing for Kyiv.
What followed was a decade-long conflict in which Soviet forces battled Afghan mujahideen fighters backed by the United States, Pakistan, and other countries.
The war became a costly quagmire, leaving an estimated 15,000 Soviet soldiers dead and over 50,000 wounded before Moscow’s withdrawal in 1989.
The campaign is widely seen as a factor that drained the Soviet economy and hastened the collapse of the USSR.
World leaders urge greater support for Afghanistan at UN General Assembly
Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov called the withholding of international aid to Afghanistan “inhumane” and urged the release of more than $9 billion in frozen Afghan assets.
At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, several world leaders underscored the need to support Afghanistan and prevent its isolation from the international community.
Uzbekistan’s President said global and regional security, along with sustainable development, cannot be achieved without addressing the Afghan issue. He proposed a special UN resolution to promote major economic and infrastructure projects, including the development of transport and energy corridors through Afghanistan.
Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov called the withholding of international aid to Afghanistan “inhumane” and urged the release of more than $9 billion in frozen Afghan assets.
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon expressed readiness to assist Afghanistan directly and called for greater humanitarian and development cooperation. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that inclusive growth in Afghanistan is essential for long-term regional stability, pledging support through humanitarian aid, trade, food security, and infrastructure initiatives.
In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomed the statements of support. Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Afghanistan’s stability and development would benefit the entire region, reaffirming Kabul’s commitment to strengthening international relations and cooperation.
The calls for greater engagement came as Afghanistan continues to be excluded from the UN General Assembly for the third consecutive year, with no representative of the Islamic Emirate present at this year’s session.
