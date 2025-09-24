World leaders urge greater support for Afghanistan at UN General Assembly

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, several world leaders underscored the need to support Afghanistan and prevent its isolation from the international community.

Uzbekistan’s President said global and regional security, along with sustainable development, cannot be achieved without addressing the Afghan issue. He proposed a special UN resolution to promote major economic and infrastructure projects, including the development of transport and energy corridors through Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov called the withholding of international aid to Afghanistan “inhumane” and urged the release of more than $9 billion in frozen Afghan assets.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon expressed readiness to assist Afghanistan directly and called for greater humanitarian and development cooperation. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that inclusive growth in Afghanistan is essential for long-term regional stability, pledging support through humanitarian aid, trade, food security, and infrastructure initiatives.

In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomed the statements of support. Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Afghanistan’s stability and development would benefit the entire region, reaffirming Kabul’s commitment to strengthening international relations and cooperation.

The calls for greater engagement came as Afghanistan continues to be excluded from the UN General Assembly for the third consecutive year, with no representative of the Islamic Emirate present at this year’s session.