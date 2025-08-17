Former Afghan ambassador to India meets with minister of refugees in Kabul

Farid Mamundzay, the last ambassador of the previous Afghan government to India, met with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, in Kabul.

According to a statement from the ministry released Sunday, during the meeting, Mamundzay expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate and described the current positive developments—especially the improvement in security—as a hopeful sign for Afghanistan’s future. He added that he would not hesitate to assist the Afghan people in any way he can.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir stated that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans and that citizens can return with full confidence. He stressed that following the general amnesty declared by the Islamic Emirate, no one has been, nor will be, held accountable for their past duties.

The Minister reaffirmed the Islamic system’s commitment to ensuring the security of all citizens and emphasized that national unity, the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and the implementation of Islamic law are among the Emirate’s top priorities.

He further noted that hostility toward the Islamic system has ended and that Afghanistan will pose no threat to the world.