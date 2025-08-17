Din Mohammad Hanif, Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, has called on Japan to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

In an interview with Japan’s NHK television on Saturday, Hanif emphasized that Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate has benefits politically and economically.

He expressed hope that Russia, the only country so far to have officially recognized the IEA government, would further deepen its cooperation through investments and the development of Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources.

Minister Hanif also encouraged Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Afghanistan, citing the improved security situation across the country.

Addressing international criticism regarding women’s rights, Hanif rejected allegations of violations and stated that Afghanistan’s cultural and religious values must be respected.

His remarks come amid ongoing criticism from the United States, Japan, and several European nations over restrictions imposed on women’s education and employment in Afghanistan.