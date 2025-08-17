UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims

The United Nations has raised concern over what it describes as the growing normalization of the world’s most severe crisis of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Suzanne Ferguson, the UN Women Representative for Afghanistan, stressed the critical role of women in work, business, and international negotiations, saying: “We cannot accept the denial and violation of Afghan women’s rights as something ordinary. The international community must stand firm in all areas to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls.”

Ferguson highlighted that the restrictions imposed on women and girls are no longer temporary measures, but have become entrenched in daily life, affecting access to education, employment, and public participation.

Human Rights Watch echoed her concerns, calling on the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to support Afghan women, a call also reiterated by Afghan women themselves.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly dismissed such reports as “biased,” maintaining that women’s rights are guaranteed under Islamic Sharia.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA, stated that international organizations often overlook the cultural and religious values respected by the Afghan people in their assessments.

Nearly four years after the IEA regained power, women’s rights remain a central point of contention between Kabul and the international community. (edited)