Senior Uzbek officials visit Kabul to finalize four major power projects

A high-level Uzbek delegation arrived in Kabul on Sunday to advance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with both sides preparing to sign agreements on four major power projects aimed at expanding Afghanistan’s electricity network.

The delegation was led by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev. They were received by senior Afghan officials, including Ahmadjan Bilal, Director General of State-Owned Enterprises, and Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

According to DABS, the agreements are expected to be signed Sunday, in what Afghan and Uzbek officials described as a significant step toward strengthening Afghanistan’s national grid and addressing chronic power shortages.

During the talks, the Uzbek officials also congratulated Afghan leaders on the fourth anniversary of August 15, underscoring the symbolic timing of the visit.

Afghanistan currently imports around 80 percent of its electricity, with Uzbekistan serving as its largest supplier, followed by Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. Despite this dependence, supply is often disrupted due to regional grid issues, debt disputes, and infrastructure challenges.

Afghan authorities say new agreements with Uzbekistan are crucial to stabilizing the power supply and expanding access to electricity, which remains limited in rural areas where millions of people still rely on generators or have no access at all.

Both sides voiced optimism that the projects would not only boost Afghanistan’s energy infrastructure but also deepen economic ties and long-term cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent.