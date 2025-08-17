Latest News
Senior Uzbek officials visit Kabul to finalize four major power projects
A high-level Uzbek delegation arrived in Kabul on Sunday to advance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with both sides preparing to sign agreements on four major power projects aimed at expanding Afghanistan’s electricity network.
The delegation was led by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev. They were received by senior Afghan officials, including Ahmadjan Bilal, Director General of State-Owned Enterprises, and Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).
According to DABS, the agreements are expected to be signed Sunday, in what Afghan and Uzbek officials described as a significant step toward strengthening Afghanistan’s national grid and addressing chronic power shortages.
During the talks, the Uzbek officials also congratulated Afghan leaders on the fourth anniversary of August 15, underscoring the symbolic timing of the visit.
Afghanistan currently imports around 80 percent of its electricity, with Uzbekistan serving as its largest supplier, followed by Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. Despite this dependence, supply is often disrupted due to regional grid issues, debt disputes, and infrastructure challenges.
Afghan authorities say new agreements with Uzbekistan are crucial to stabilizing the power supply and expanding access to electricity, which remains limited in rural areas where millions of people still rely on generators or have no access at all.
Both sides voiced optimism that the projects would not only boost Afghanistan’s energy infrastructure but also deepen economic ties and long-term cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent.
Latest News
UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims
The United Nations has raised concern over what it describes as the growing normalization of the world’s most severe crisis of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Suzanne Ferguson, the UN Women Representative for Afghanistan, stressed the critical role of women in work, business, and international negotiations, saying: “We cannot accept the denial and violation of Afghan women’s rights as something ordinary. The international community must stand firm in all areas to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls.”
Ferguson highlighted that the restrictions imposed on women and girls are no longer temporary measures, but have become entrenched in daily life, affecting access to education, employment, and public participation.
Human Rights Watch echoed her concerns, calling on the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to support Afghan women, a call also reiterated by Afghan women themselves.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly dismissed such reports as “biased,” maintaining that women’s rights are guaranteed under Islamic Sharia.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA, stated that international organizations often overlook the cultural and religious values respected by the Afghan people in their assessments.
Nearly four years after the IEA regained power, women’s rights remain a central point of contention between Kabul and the international community. (edited)
Latest News
Afghan envoy in Islamabad marks four years since IEA’s return to power
Speaking to guests, Shakeeb recalled August 15, 2021, when IEA forces entered Kabul and ended what he described as “the third foreign occupation.”
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, marked the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s (IEA) return to power on Friday with a keynote address at an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, calling the day “a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of Afghans.”
Speaking to diplomats, political leaders, academics, businessmen, and other guests, Shakeeb recalled August 15, 2021, when IEA forces entered Kabul and ended what he described as “the third foreign occupation.”
“Four years ago, on this very day, with the help of Almighty Allah, under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan people regained their freedom for the third time and took back control of their homeland,” Shakeeb said.
He said the day was not only a turning point for Afghanistan but also the beginning of a new approach to international relations.
“When our leadership took control of Kabul, they sent a clear message: with the end of war and occupation, the chapter of hostility has closed, and now we must open a new page in our relations. This new page should be based on mutual respect, fairness, and dignity,” he said.
Outlining the IEA government’s foreign policy, Shakeeb emphasized what he called a shift toward stability and cooperation. “Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, regional stability, and global partnership,” he said.
“Our land is a center for cooperation, trade, and civilizational ties—not a ground for negative competition or hostility.”
Shakeeb highlighted what he described as achievements over the past four years, including restored nationwide security, a functioning governance structure, and the creation of favorable conditions for trade, investment, and tourism.
Addressing the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the ambassador praised their role in fostering cultural and economic ties while urging host countries to ensure dignified and voluntary repatriation.
“Afghan refugees have served as ambassadors of our culture and values, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy. Over the past four years, four million refugees have returned from Pakistan and Iran. The Islamic Emirate has provided services to them and will continue to do so. But we call on host nations to ensure their return is carried out with dignity and respect,” he said.
The event brought together Pakistani officials, foreign diplomats, tribal elders, scholars, and members of the Afghan community. Concluding his remarks, Shakeeb thanked attendees for joining in what he called “a glorious day for Afghans.”
International Sports
Oval Invincibles smash record total in men’s Hundred
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Oval Invincibles produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting to record the highest ever total in The Hundred men’s competition, hammering 226 for 4 before sweeping aside Welsh Fire by 83 runs at the Kia Oval.
Jordan Cox was the star of the show, blasting an unbeaten 86 from just 29 deliveries, including 10 sixes, to set the crowd alight.
His explosive innings followed a brisk start from Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye, who put Invincibles on the front foot with a flurry of early boundaries.
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Welsh Fire never recovered after Steve Eskinazi was dismissed off the first ball of the reply. Their innings faltered under the pressure of a mounting run rate, with Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green applying the squeeze in the middle overs.
Fire were eventually bowled out for 143 in 93 balls, falling well short of the record target.
The result underlined Oval Invincibles’ dominance and showcased the attacking depth in their batting order, while leaving Welsh Fire with major concerns over both their top order and bowling options.
The emphatic victory also strengthened Invincibles’ push for a place in the knockout stages, with their form and firepower making them one of the sides to beat in this year’s competition.
The Hundred men’s competition continues on Sunday with a double-header that could have a major impact on the group standings.
In the afternoon fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Originals host Northern Superchargers in what shapes up as a crucial match for the home side.
The Originals, led by Jos Buttler, have endured a difficult campaign so far, losing three of their first four games despite boasting a strong batting line-up featuring Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have also struggled for consistency, leaving them under pressure to find form quickly.
The Superchargers, meanwhile, travel to Manchester with momentum on their side. Captain Harry Brook has been in fine touch, supported by a balanced attack that includes Matt Potts, Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim and Jacob Duffy.
With three wins already secured, the Leeds-based side will be aiming to consolidate their position near the top of the table.
Later in the evening, Birmingham Phoenix take on London Spirit at Edgbaston. Phoenix have managed just one win so far and are in desperate need of a result to keep their season alive.
London Spirit, captained by Kane Williamson, have been inconsistent with two victories and two defeats, but remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish.
With the competition reaching its halfway stage, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested as teams look to strengthen their push for the knockout rounds.
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 5:30pm Kabul time on Sunday, August 17, to watch these matches.
UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims
Senior Uzbek officials visit Kabul to finalize four major power projects
Afghan envoy in Islamabad marks four years since IEA’s return to power
Salman Agha named Pakistan captain for T20 series and Asia Cup
Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNDP and Korea launch $10 million project to support Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree to speed up TAPI gas pipeline project
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
-
World4 days ago
For Trump administration, US air drops of Gaza aid were never a serious option, sources say