Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign $243 million power project agreements

In a significant step toward regional energy cooperation, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed contracts for four major electricity infrastructure projects worth approximately $243 million.

The agreements were formalized in Kabul in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

Signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbek counterparts, the projects are expected to be completed within 18 months and will enable Afghanistan to import between 800 to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.

The four key projects include:

500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan Transmission Line (1,000 MW capacity),

Expansion of Arghandi Substation (800 MVA capacity), 220 kV Kabul–Sheikh Mesri Transmission Line (800 MW capacity), and the Construction of Sheikh Mesri Substation in Nangarhar (126 MVA capacity).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership:

“The agreement we signed today is the result of direct support from the leaders of both countries. In Uzbekistan, our leadership strongly supports Afghanistan and its people, and we are fully prepared to cooperate to help Afghanistan become a stable and developed nation.

“We all understand that this is a major project that will play a key role in the growth of Afghanistan’s industry, particularly in the regions it will pass through.

“As I discussed with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Uzbekistan will utilize all available resources to ensure this project is completed on time and with high quality,” he said.

Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, emphasized the broader benefits of the projects: “The transmission of nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan will play a major and vital role in the growth of industry, agriculture, and in creating employment opportunities for our youth.”