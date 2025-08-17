Latest News
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign $243 million power project agreements
In a significant step toward regional energy cooperation, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed contracts for four major electricity infrastructure projects worth approximately $243 million.
The agreements were formalized in Kabul in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.
Signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbek counterparts, the projects are expected to be completed within 18 months and will enable Afghanistan to import between 800 to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.
The four key projects include:
500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan Transmission Line (1,000 MW capacity),
Expansion of Arghandi Substation (800 MVA capacity), 220 kV Kabul–Sheikh Mesri Transmission Line (800 MW capacity), and the Construction of Sheikh Mesri Substation in Nangarhar (126 MVA capacity).
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership:
“The agreement we signed today is the result of direct support from the leaders of both countries. In Uzbekistan, our leadership strongly supports Afghanistan and its people, and we are fully prepared to cooperate to help Afghanistan become a stable and developed nation.
“We all understand that this is a major project that will play a key role in the growth of Afghanistan’s industry, particularly in the regions it will pass through.
“As I discussed with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Uzbekistan will utilize all available resources to ensure this project is completed on time and with high quality,” he said.
Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, emphasized the broader benefits of the projects: “The transmission of nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan will play a major and vital role in the growth of industry, agriculture, and in creating employment opportunities for our youth.”
Former Afghan ambassador to India meets with minister of refugees in Kabul
Farid Mamundzay, the last ambassador of the previous Afghan government to India, met with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, in Kabul.
According to a statement from the ministry released Sunday, during the meeting, Mamundzay expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate and described the current positive developments—especially the improvement in security—as a hopeful sign for Afghanistan’s future. He added that he would not hesitate to assist the Afghan people in any way he can.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir stated that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans and that citizens can return with full confidence. He stressed that following the general amnesty declared by the Islamic Emirate, no one has been, nor will be, held accountable for their past duties.
The Minister reaffirmed the Islamic system’s commitment to ensuring the security of all citizens and emphasized that national unity, the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and the implementation of Islamic law are among the Emirate’s top priorities.
He further noted that hostility toward the Islamic system has ended and that Afghanistan will pose no threat to the world.
Japan urged to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Din Mohammad Hanif, Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, has called on Japan to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
In an interview with Japan’s NHK television on Saturday, Hanif emphasized that Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate has benefits politically and economically.
He expressed hope that Russia, the only country so far to have officially recognized the IEA government, would further deepen its cooperation through investments and the development of Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources.
Minister Hanif also encouraged Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Afghanistan, citing the improved security situation across the country.
Addressing international criticism regarding women’s rights, Hanif rejected allegations of violations and stated that Afghanistan’s cultural and religious values must be respected.
His remarks come amid ongoing criticism from the United States, Japan, and several European nations over restrictions imposed on women’s education and employment in Afghanistan.
UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims
The United Nations has raised concern over what it describes as the growing normalization of the world’s most severe crisis of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Suzanne Ferguson, the UN Women Representative for Afghanistan, stressed the critical role of women in work, business, and international negotiations, saying: “We cannot accept the denial and violation of Afghan women’s rights as something ordinary. The international community must stand firm in all areas to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls.”
Ferguson highlighted that the restrictions imposed on women and girls are no longer temporary measures, but have become entrenched in daily life, affecting access to education, employment, and public participation.
Human Rights Watch echoed her concerns, calling on the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to support Afghan women, a call also reiterated by Afghan women themselves.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly dismissed such reports as “biased,” maintaining that women’s rights are guaranteed under Islamic Sharia.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA, stated that international organizations often overlook the cultural and religious values respected by the Afghan people in their assessments.
Nearly four years after the IEA regained power, women’s rights remain a central point of contention between Kabul and the international community. (edited)
