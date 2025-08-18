International Sports
The Hundred: Originals and Phoenix clinch vital wins
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win.
In a dramatic day of action, the Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix delivered commanding performances to keep their tournament hopes alive.
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win. Captain Jos Buttler steered the innings with a composed 64 not out, guiding the side to a strong total of 171 for 3. The Superchargers faltered in response, managing just 114, with Sonny Baker and George Bell (Tongue) each claiming three key wickets.
The Originals’ supremacy in both batting and bowling drew widespread praise.
Meanwhile, over in Birmingham, the winless Phoenix found much-needed momentum by beating London Spirit by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare. Openers Clarke (54) and Liam Livingstone (45*) anchored the chase after Spirit set 126 for 6.
Livingstone also starred with the ball, finishing with 2 for 26 to earn Player of the Match honours.
Monday Preview: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
All eyes now turn to Southampton, where Monday’s high-stakes clash shapes up to be an exciting battle.
The defending champions, Oval Invincibles, come into the fixture on a high after obliterating Welsh Fire with a record-breaking 83-run win, posting a mammoth 226 for 4 last week.
With three wins from four matches already under their belt, they look well-positioned to cement their dominance.
Southern Brave, led by James Vince, will be striving to rebound from consecutive defeats against Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television at 9pm Kabul time to watch this match live.
International Sports
Oval Invincibles smash record total in men’s Hundred
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Oval Invincibles produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting to record the highest ever total in The Hundred men’s competition, hammering 226 for 4 before sweeping aside Welsh Fire by 83 runs at the Kia Oval.
Jordan Cox was the star of the show, blasting an unbeaten 86 from just 29 deliveries, including 10 sixes, to set the crowd alight.
His explosive innings followed a brisk start from Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye, who put Invincibles on the front foot with a flurry of early boundaries.
By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.
Welsh Fire never recovered after Steve Eskinazi was dismissed off the first ball of the reply. Their innings faltered under the pressure of a mounting run rate, with Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green applying the squeeze in the middle overs.
Fire were eventually bowled out for 143 in 93 balls, falling well short of the record target.
The result underlined Oval Invincibles’ dominance and showcased the attacking depth in their batting order, while leaving Welsh Fire with major concerns over both their top order and bowling options.
The emphatic victory also strengthened Invincibles’ push for a place in the knockout stages, with their form and firepower making them one of the sides to beat in this year’s competition.
The Hundred men’s competition continues on Sunday with a double-header that could have a major impact on the group standings.
In the afternoon fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Originals host Northern Superchargers in what shapes up as a crucial match for the home side.
The Originals, led by Jos Buttler, have endured a difficult campaign so far, losing three of their first four games despite boasting a strong batting line-up featuring Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have also struggled for consistency, leaving them under pressure to find form quickly.
The Superchargers, meanwhile, travel to Manchester with momentum on their side. Captain Harry Brook has been in fine touch, supported by a balanced attack that includes Matt Potts, Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim and Jacob Duffy.
With three wins already secured, the Leeds-based side will be aiming to consolidate their position near the top of the table.
Later in the evening, Birmingham Phoenix take on London Spirit at Edgbaston. Phoenix have managed just one win so far and are in desperate need of a result to keep their season alive.
London Spirit, captained by Kane Williamson, have been inconsistent with two victories and two defeats, but remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish.
With the competition reaching its halfway stage, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested as teams look to strengthen their push for the knockout rounds.
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 5:30pm Kabul time on Sunday, August 17, to watch these matches.
International Sports
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
Adil Rashid starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers claimed the outright lead in the men’s Hundred with a thrilling win over Birmingham Phoenix in front of a packed crowd at Headingley, Leeds on Friday.
Chasing a daunting 193 for 5 – the highest total in the men’s competition since 2023 – Phoenix looked to be mounting a serious challenge thanks to a blistering 80-run stand in just 42 balls between Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell. However, Rashid’s brilliance turned the tide once again for the Superchargers.
With 87 still needed from 38 balls, Rashid struck with a sharp caught-and-bowled to dismiss the dangerous Bethell. He returned just five balls later to outwit Livingstone with a beautifully disguised delivery, ending Phoenix’s hopes of a dramatic chase on what had been a batter-friendly pitch with a rapid outfield.
Despite the high-scoring conditions, Rashid’s guile and experience proved decisive, earning him the Meerkat Match Hero award. “We put a great score on the board, which gave us the chance to attack with the ball,” Rashid said. “You always have to be unpredictable. I’ve bowled to many of these guys in the nets, so I know what to expect – but it’s still about learning and adjusting every game.”
Phoenix had started poorly, losing three wickets during the powerplay, two of them to a fiery Matthew Potts, who ended with three wickets to his name. The early collapse left the visitors with too much to do, and they now face a steep challenge to stay in the playoff hunt.
Earlier, the Superchargers’ top order delivered another explosive performance. Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan laid a strong foundation with 67 off just 31 balls. Crawley was especially brutal, smashing six boundaries and two sixes in his 23-ball 41.
Michael Pepper and Harry Brook then kept the pressure on. Brook made an immediate impact, launching his first ball for six with an audacious scoop and powering his way to 31 off only 14 deliveries. The Superchargers hammered 40 runs from their final 20 balls to close with a commanding total.
With three wins from four, Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers are quickly establishing themselves as serious title contenders in this year’s competition.
Coming Up Next in The Hundred
Cricket fans are in for a double-header of action-packed matches on Saturday in The Hundred:
Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave at 6:00 PM (Kabul Time)
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire at 9:30 PM (Kabul Time)
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, bringing all the excitement straight to your screens.
International Sports
Jamie Smith stars as Spirit hand Rockets first defeat of the season
Jamie Smith’s explosive half-century at the top of the order powered London Spirit to a 21-run win over Trent Rockets, dealing them their first defeat of The Hundred men’s 2025 season and blowing the tournament wide open.
Promoted to open, Smith seized the opportunity with a commanding 50 off 32 balls, anchoring a 73-run stand with Kane Williamson that set the platform for Spirit’s second win of the campaign. The victory creates a five-way tie at the top of the table and halted the Rockets’ momentum as they chased a third straight win.
Smith, who was named Meerkat Match Hero, said: “It’s been difficult at times at home for us, so to come out here and get a win here in front of a fantastic crowd is really important and steps us on for the next few games we’ve got coming up here.
“Our seamers took the pace off, and we used the ground dimensions really nicely, and most importantly we kept taking wickets, which stemmed the flow for them.
“It’s nice to get some runs, especially on a new ground and playing for a new team. It’s good to start well, and we’ve got a quality team. I just need to keep building the relationships with the guys at the top of the order, David Warner and Kane Williamson, and the players we’ve got throughout.”
After Spirit posted a competitive total, their bowlers executed a clinical plan under the Lord’s lights. The Rockets appeared to be cruising early in their chase, with Tom Banton and Joe Root combining for a fluent 69-run opening stand. Banton had just launched Dan Worrall for an 89-metre six when Jamie Overton struck, removing him in unorthodox fashion as he deflected a dab onto his own stumps for 46.
That dismissal opened the floodgates. In the very next set, Worrall removed both David Willey and Rehan Ahmed within three deliveries — the latter clean-bowled by a seaming away-cutter — before Root fell five balls later to Liam Dawson for 27, miscuing a sweep. In the space of just 14 deliveries, the Rockets lost four wickets, derailing their pursuit of what would have been a record chase at Lord’s.
Marcus Stoinis offered late resistance with some powerful blows, but the required rate had spiraled out of reach.
The Spirit pace quartet — Overton, Worrall, Luke Wood, and Richard Gleeson — hunted in unison. Gleeson clocked the tournament’s fastest delivery so far at 94.1 mph with a searing yorker, as the bowlers collectively outclassed the Rockets’ middle order.
Ashton Turner added a late flourish with a brisk 30 off 16 balls, ensuring Spirit had enough on the board to defend.
Coming Up Next:
Northern Superchargers are set to face Birmingham Phoenix tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can catch the action live on Ariana Television.
Kunduz police arrest man for harassing foreign tourists
Iran plans repatriation of two million undocumented Afghan migrants
At least 20 killed, 134 people injured in blast at factory in Russia’s Ryazan region
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
The Hundred: Originals and Phoenix clinch vital wins
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China discussed
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
-
Latest News4 days ago
US watchdog accuses Islamic Emirate of diverting international aid
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Superchargers seal last-ball win, Fire blaze past Originals
-
Latest News5 days ago
US human rights report on Afghanistan has a ‘political tone’, says IEA spokesman
-
International Sports3 days ago
Jamie Smith stars as Spirit hand Rockets first defeat of the season
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany announces 5.8 million euros in additional aid for Afghanistan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world