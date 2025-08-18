Latest News
Iran plans repatriation of two million undocumented Afghan migrants
So far, 1.2 million Afghan nationals have exited the country, and the gradual return of two million unauthorized migrants is on the agenda, Iran’s Interior Minister said.
Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, announced that Tehran has begun implementing a plan to repatriate two million undocumented Afghan migrants, with more than 1.2 million already having left the country through Khorasan Razavi province’s border.
Speaking during a visit to the holy city of Mashhad on Sunday, Momeni said that the highest number of migrant exits has been recorded at Khorasan Razavi’s crossing points.
“So far, 1.2 million Afghan nationals have exited the country, and the gradual return of two million unauthorized migrants is on the agenda,” he stated.
The minister said a high-level meeting would be held in Mashhad with national and provincial authorities to review border management policies and address the presence of foreign nationals.
He emphasized that one of the Interior Ministry’s top priorities is to strengthen border controls and regulate the status of undocumented migrants.
“Currently, more than six million Afghan nationals are living in Iran. Managing such a large population requires serious national and international cooperation,” Momeni added.
The announcement has sparked concern among humanitarian agencies and rights organizations, who warn that large-scale deportations could deepen Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations has repeatedly called on Iran to ensure that returns are voluntary, safe, and dignified.
A spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said: “Afghanistan is facing severe economic challenges, natural disasters, and ongoing instability. Forced returns on this scale risk exacerbating vulnerabilities and placing enormous strain on communities already struggling to cope.”
Afghan officials, meanwhile, have urged neighboring countries to coordinate closely to avoid sudden pressures on border provinces. Kabul has repeatedly asked for international support to reintegrate returning migrants, noting that resources remain limited.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for decades, many of whom fled conflict, instability, and economic hardship in their homeland. However, authorities have increasingly moved to regulate or repatriate those without legal residency documents, citing security, economic, and social pressures.
Observers say the scale and speed of the current repatriation drive could have far-reaching humanitarian and political implications, both for Afghanistan and the wider region.
Kunduz police arrest man for harassing foreign tourists
The detainee admitted to his actions during interrogation, expressing deep regret and describing his behavior as the result of ignorance.
Security officials in Kunduz province announced that police have arrested a man for allegedly harassing foreign tourists.
According to the Kunduz Police Command, the Counter-Terrorism Department quickly identified the suspect after a video of the incident circulated on social media and subsequently handed him over to legal authorities.
The detainee admitted to his actions during interrogation, expressing deep regret and describing his behavior as the result of ignorance.
The Kunduz Police Command stressed that preserving national values, respecting citizens’ dignity, and ensuring the safety of foreign guests are among its key priorities. The command further warned that anyone acting against public security and order will be prosecuted under the law.
Authorities also assured residents that efforts to safeguard the lives, property, and honor of the people will continue, and no one will be allowed to disrupt the community’s security and dignity.
International Sports
The Hundred: Originals and Phoenix clinch vital wins
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win.
In a dramatic day of action, the Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix delivered commanding performances to keep their tournament hopes alive.
At Emirates Old Trafford, the Originals dominated the Northern Superchargers, cruising to a 57-run win. Captain Jos Buttler steered the innings with a composed 64 not out, guiding the side to a strong total of 171 for 3. The Superchargers faltered in response, managing just 114, with Sonny Baker and George Bell (Tongue) each claiming three key wickets.
The Originals’ supremacy in both batting and bowling drew widespread praise.
Meanwhile, over in Birmingham, the winless Phoenix found much-needed momentum by beating London Spirit by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare. Openers Clarke (54) and Liam Livingstone (45*) anchored the chase after Spirit set 126 for 6.
Livingstone also starred with the ball, finishing with 2 for 26 to earn Player of the Match honours.
Monday Preview: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
All eyes now turn to Southampton, where Monday’s high-stakes clash shapes up to be an exciting battle.
The defending champions, Oval Invincibles, come into the fixture on a high after obliterating Welsh Fire with a record-breaking 83-run win, posting a mammoth 226 for 4 last week.
With three wins from four matches already under their belt, they look well-positioned to cement their dominance.
Southern Brave, led by James Vince, will be striving to rebound from consecutive defeats against Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television at 9pm Kabul time to watch this match live.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign $243 million power project agreements
In a significant step toward regional energy cooperation, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed contracts for four major electricity infrastructure projects worth approximately $243 million.
The agreements were formalized in Kabul in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.
Signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbek counterparts, the projects are expected to be completed within 18 months and will enable Afghanistan to import between 800 to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.
The four key projects include:
500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan Transmission Line (1,000 MW capacity),
Expansion of Arghandi Substation (800 MVA capacity), 220 kV Kabul–Sheikh Mesri Transmission Line (800 MW capacity), and the Construction of Sheikh Mesri Substation in Nangarhar (126 MVA capacity).
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership:
“The agreement we signed today is the result of direct support from the leaders of both countries. In Uzbekistan, our leadership strongly supports Afghanistan and its people, and we are fully prepared to cooperate to help Afghanistan become a stable and developed nation.
“We all understand that this is a major project that will play a key role in the growth of Afghanistan’s industry, particularly in the regions it will pass through.
“As I discussed with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Uzbekistan will utilize all available resources to ensure this project is completed on time and with high quality,” he said.
Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of DABS, emphasized the broader benefits of the projects: “The transmission of nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan will play a major and vital role in the growth of industry, agriculture, and in creating employment opportunities for our youth.”
