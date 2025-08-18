Kunduz police arrest man for harassing foreign tourists

Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, announced that Tehran has begun implementing a plan to repatriate two million undocumented Afghan migrants, with more than 1.2 million already having left the country through Khorasan Razavi province’s border.

Speaking during a visit to the holy city of Mashhad on Sunday, Momeni said that the highest number of migrant exits has been recorded at Khorasan Razavi’s crossing points.

“So far, 1.2 million Afghan nationals have exited the country, and the gradual return of two million unauthorized migrants is on the agenda,” he stated.

The minister said a high-level meeting would be held in Mashhad with national and provincial authorities to review border management policies and address the presence of foreign nationals.

He emphasized that one of the Interior Ministry’s top priorities is to strengthen border controls and regulate the status of undocumented migrants.

“Currently, more than six million Afghan nationals are living in Iran. Managing such a large population requires serious national and international cooperation,” Momeni added.

The announcement has sparked concern among humanitarian agencies and rights organizations, who warn that large-scale deportations could deepen Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has repeatedly called on Iran to ensure that returns are voluntary, safe, and dignified.

A spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said: “Afghanistan is facing severe economic challenges, natural disasters, and ongoing instability. Forced returns on this scale risk exacerbating vulnerabilities and placing enormous strain on communities already struggling to cope.”

Afghan officials, meanwhile, have urged neighboring countries to coordinate closely to avoid sudden pressures on border provinces. Kabul has repeatedly asked for international support to reintegrate returning migrants, noting that resources remain limited.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for decades, many of whom fled conflict, instability, and economic hardship in their homeland. However, authorities have increasingly moved to regulate or repatriate those without legal residency documents, citing security, economic, and social pressures.

Observers say the scale and speed of the current repatriation drive could have far-reaching humanitarian and political implications, both for Afghanistan and the wider region.