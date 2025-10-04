Gandapur says Islamabad backs his proposal for talks with Kabul

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday claimed that the Pakistani government has agreed to his proposal to hold negotiations with Afghanistan.

Speaking to a delegation from the 26th National Security and War Course at the National Defence University during their visit to his Peshawar residence, Gandapur said that instability in Afghanistan continues to affect law and order in KP.

“Our armed forces, police, and people have made enormous sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for peace. For a sustainable solution, negotiations with Afghanistan are necessary, and it is encouraging that the federal government has agreed with my proposal,” he said.

Regarding Afghan refugees, Gandapur noted that KP has hosted them for decades, but their repatriation remains federal policy. He stressed that the process should be conducted with dignity.