Kabul and Islamabad must live in peace: Abdul Kabir

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, stressed in a meeting with a delegation from Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party that Kabul and Islamabad should coexist in peace and cooperation.

He commended the longstanding support and assistance provided by the Pakistani people to Afghans and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate prioritizes resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The minister also expressed concern over the mistreatment of Afghan refugees and military actions, stressing that such practices must not be repeated.

The Pakistani delegation praised the security and stability maintained by the Islamic Emirate and underscored the importance of unity among Islamic communities. They added that closer collaboration between religious leaders from both countries could play a vital role in addressing bilateral issues and expressed hope that the Islamic Emirate could serve as a positive model for the international community