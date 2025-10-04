Connect with us

Latest News

Kabul and Islamabad must live in peace: Abdul Kabir

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, stressed in a meeting with a delegation from Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party that Kabul and Islamabad should coexist in peace and cooperation.

He commended the longstanding support and assistance provided by the Pakistani people to Afghans and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate prioritizes resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The minister also expressed concern over the mistreatment of Afghan refugees and military actions, stressing that such practices must not be repeated.

The Pakistani delegation praised the security and stability maintained by the Islamic Emirate and underscored the importance of unity among Islamic communities. They added that closer collaboration between religious leaders from both countries could play a vital role in addressing bilateral issues and expressed hope that the Islamic Emirate could serve as a positive model for the international community

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

European Parliament to debate Afghanistan’s humanitarian and women’s rights situation

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2025

By

The European Parliament is set to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, focusing on how the EU can support women and communities affected by the recent earthquake.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will hold talks with the European Commission and the Council, followed by a vote on a resolution scheduled for Thursday.

At the end of August, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, killing at least 2,200 people, according to authorities.

The European Parliament said that the Islamic Emirate, which governs Afghanistan but is recognised only by Russia, has appealed for international aid, however, its restrictive policies, especially those targeting women and ethnic and religious minorities, have limited global engagement and reduced donor support, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The European Parliament also highlighted that recent nationwide internet and mobile phone blackout in Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Gandapur says Islamabad backs his proposal for talks with Kabul

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 4, 2025

By

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday claimed that the Pakistani government has agreed to his proposal to hold negotiations with Afghanistan.

Speaking to a delegation from the 26th National Security and War Course at the National Defence University during their visit to his Peshawar residence, Gandapur said that instability in Afghanistan continues to affect law and order in KP.

“Our armed forces, police, and people have made enormous sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for peace. For a sustainable solution, negotiations with Afghanistan are necessary, and it is encouraging that the federal government has agreed with my proposal,” he said.

Regarding Afghan refugees, Gandapur noted that KP has hosted them for decades, but their repatriation remains federal policy. He stressed that the process should be conducted with dignity.

Continue Reading

Latest News

FM Muttaqi to visit India after UN travel ban waiver

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 3, 2025

By

India is set to host the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, next week following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision to temporarily lift his travel ban.

Muttaqi, sanctioned in 2001 for his role in the IEA’s activities during their previous regime, had planned to visit India in August but was unable to secure the required exemption. On 30 September, however, the UNSC’s 1988 Sanctions Committee—currently chaired by Pakistan—approved a waiver allowing him to travel to New Delhi between 9 and 16 October, according to The Independent, a British newspaper.

This will mark the first official visit by a senior IEA leader to India since its return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. He is scheduled to meet Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on 10 October for high-level talks.

The UNSC committee oversees travel bans, asset freezes, and arms embargoes imposed on IEA leaders. Exemptions like Muttaqi’s are granted case by case and have previously allowed him to visit countries such as China and Russia.

India has cautiously expanded its engagement with the IEA, holding talks with its leaders in Doha and Kabul over the past two years. Muttaqi’s upcoming visit signals a further step in New Delhi’s pragmatic approach toward the IEA’s rule.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!