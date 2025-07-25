Germany halts humanitarian visa programs amid migration crackdown

Germany has suspended its voluntary humanitarian visa programs, according to an announcement by the country’s interior ministry on Thursday.

The move follows recent controversy surrounding Germany’s special admissions program for Afghans deemed facing threat following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021.

Since the IEA takeover in 2021, over 45,000 Afghans—including former support staff for the German military—have been relocated to Germany.

However, the program has faced criticism over alleged lapses in security screening, with questions raised about the identities of some arrivals.

In line with tougher immigration policies, the new conservative-led government has frozen previous humanitarian visa pledges. As a result, around 2,300 Afghans currently in Pakistan remain in limbo after preparing to travel to Germany.

Despite the suspension, legal obstacles remain. Earlier this month, a Berlin administrative court ruled that Germany must provide safe passage to individuals if a prior legal promise was made—citing the case of an Afghan family.

According to data from the German foreign office, the majority of humanitarian visas over the past four years were granted to Afghans, followed by Syrians and Russians. Total admissions have dropped significantly, from 23,000 in 2022 to 10,500 in 2024.

A week ago, Germany deported 81 Afghan men to Afghanistan.