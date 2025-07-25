There must be a solution to Durand Line, says Khalilzad

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for a solution to the Durand Line issue, describing it as an unresolved challenge that demands leadership, vision, and political will from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking in an interview with a Pakistani journalist, Khalilzad stressed, “There must be — there simply must be [a solution],” referring to the long-standing border dispute between the two neighboring countries. He emphasized that resolving such a critical matter requires not just acknowledgment of the problem but also the wisdom and intellectual ability to address it decisively.

Khalilzad noted that strong leadership backed by public support is crucial to achieving this. “I think Imran Khan would be such a leader in Pakistan,” he said. “In Afghanistan, we are still in search of a leader who can do that.”

The Durand Line is the 1893 British-mandated border between the two countries. It is recognised by Pakistan, but not by Afghanistan.