There must be a solution to Durand Line, says Khalilzad
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for a solution to the Durand Line issue, describing it as an unresolved challenge that demands leadership, vision, and political will from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Speaking in an interview with a Pakistani journalist, Khalilzad stressed, “There must be — there simply must be [a solution],” referring to the long-standing border dispute between the two neighboring countries. He emphasized that resolving such a critical matter requires not just acknowledgment of the problem but also the wisdom and intellectual ability to address it decisively.
Khalilzad noted that strong leadership backed by public support is crucial to achieving this. “I think Imran Khan would be such a leader in Pakistan,” he said. “In Afghanistan, we are still in search of a leader who can do that.”
The Durand Line is the 1893 British-mandated border between the two countries. It is recognised by Pakistan, but not by Afghanistan.
Germany halts humanitarian visa programs amid migration crackdown
Germany has suspended its voluntary humanitarian visa programs, according to an announcement by the country’s interior ministry on Thursday.
The move follows recent controversy surrounding Germany’s special admissions program for Afghans deemed facing threat following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021.
Since the IEA takeover in 2021, over 45,000 Afghans—including former support staff for the German military—have been relocated to Germany.
However, the program has faced criticism over alleged lapses in security screening, with questions raised about the identities of some arrivals.
In line with tougher immigration policies, the new conservative-led government has frozen previous humanitarian visa pledges. As a result, around 2,300 Afghans currently in Pakistan remain in limbo after preparing to travel to Germany.
Despite the suspension, legal obstacles remain. Earlier this month, a Berlin administrative court ruled that Germany must provide safe passage to individuals if a prior legal promise was made—citing the case of an Afghan family.
According to data from the German foreign office, the majority of humanitarian visas over the past four years were granted to Afghans, followed by Syrians and Russians. Total admissions have dropped significantly, from 23,000 in 2022 to 10,500 in 2024.
A week ago, Germany deported 81 Afghan men to Afghanistan.
India opposes expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
India on Thursday firmly objected to any attempt to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, saying that such a move would be “unacceptable.”
India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh made the government’s position clear in a statement to parliament. He said the government is aware of the recent China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral meeting held in Beijing on May 21, where the expansion of regional cooperation, including infrastructure connectivity, was discussed.
“Government has consistently protested to parties concerned over the inclusion of the so-called ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through parts of the Indian Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan, as a flagship project of ‘OBOR/BRI’ and asked them to cease these activities,” he said.
“Any proposed participation of third countries or expansion of the so-called CPEC projects to third countries is unacceptable. Government has consistently conveyed this position to relevant parties,” he added.
CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.
At the Beijing meeting in May, foreign ministers from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan expressed their intent to deepen trilateral cooperation, including economic integration and connectivity. China has voiced interest in extending CPEC into Afghanistan as part of broader reconstruction and development efforts in the war-torn country.
Chinese special envoy meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul, discusses cooperation
China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong, met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Kabul on Thursday to advance discussions on regional cooperation and reconstruction.
In a post on the social media platform X, Yue described the meeting as “very good” and noted that it followed up on the trilateral foreign ministers’ gathering held in May in Beijing between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
The talks focused on practical ways to enhance collaboration between Afghanistan and its neighbors, as well as broader engagement with the international community.
The meeting reflects China’s continued diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan and its support for a stable and cooperative regional environment.
