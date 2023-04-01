Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2023)

The Gujarat Titans started their defense of the India Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket win with four balls to spare against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chasing 179, the Titans, needing eight from the final over, reached 182/5, thanks to a quickfire 10 not out from three balls by Rashid Khan and an undefeated 15 from 14 balls by Rahul Tewatia, Super Sport reported.

Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (25) posted 37 for the first wicket in 3.5 overs and impact player Sai Sudharsan, coming in for the injured Kane Williamson who hurt his right knee in attempting a catch at square leg, added 53 for the second wicket, Sudharsan looking comfortable for his 22 from 17 balls.

Gill, who has enjoyed a solid season playing for India, settled quickly, bringing up the Titans’ fifty in 4.3 overs and finishing the powerplay on 65/1. He brought up his 50 from 30 balls before holing out to mid-wicket for 63 from 36 balls (6×4, 3×6). Captain Hardik Pandya contributed eight and Vijay Shankar’s 27 from 21 balls in the latter overs keep the Titans in the hunt.

Khan’s six and four from the first two balls he faced was the death knell for the Super Kings and their impact player, Tushar Deshpande, replacing Ambati Rayudu, could not defend the eight runs required at the death, Super Sport reported.

Super Kings captain MS Dhoni surprisingly used just five bowlers, not calling upon Moeen Ali , preferring to use Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner for the spinning duties. Medium pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagged 3/36 in his four overs while Jadeja and Deshpande took a wicket apiece.

Asked to bat, the Super Kings innings was held together by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb 92 from 50 balls (4×4, 9×6) after the early loss of Devon Conway (1) in the third over. Moeen Ali (23), Rayudu (12), Shivam Dube (19) and Dhoni (14*) were the other batsmen to reach double figures.

The Titans’ bowling was lead by Khan’s 2/26 in four overs, his wickets of Ali and Ben Stokes (7) crucial in keeping his side in the game. This was good enough for Khan to claim the Man of the Match award and he was supported by Mohammed Shami (2/29), claiming his 100th IPL wicket in his spell, Alzarri Joseph (2/33) and Ireland’s Josh Little, the first player from Ireland to play in the IPL, with 1/41.