LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in Match 3 of TATA IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
Kyle Mayers starred with the bat on his IPL debut with a scintillating 73 off 38 balls while Mark Wood sparkled with the ball with a fiery spell of 5/14 to help LSG win by 50 runs.
Chasing 194, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got DC off to a flier as they unfurled crunching drives, powerful pulls and silken flicks to score 40 from the first four overs.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field.
Match 2 : PBKS Vs KKR
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (via DLS method) in Match 2 of the TATA IPL at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali earlier Saturday.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s free-flowing 50 off 32 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s composed 40 (29) helped PBKS post a competitive 191/5. Arshdeep Singh led from the front with the ball and bowled a brilliant spell of 3/19 as a collective bowling effort from the bowlers saw PBKS restrict KKR to 146/7.
PBKS won the match by 7 runs via the DLS method in the rain-affected match.
How to Watch
Ariana Television Network is streaming all matches live on its digital platforms. For fans, CLICK HERE to stream today’s matches live.
Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans
The Gujarat Titans started their defense of the India Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket win with four balls to spare against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Chasing 179, the Titans, needing eight from the final over, reached 182/5, thanks to a quickfire 10 not out from three balls by Rashid Khan and an undefeated 15 from 14 balls by Rahul Tewatia, Super Sport reported.
Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (25) posted 37 for the first wicket in 3.5 overs and impact player Sai Sudharsan, coming in for the injured Kane Williamson who hurt his right knee in attempting a catch at square leg, added 53 for the second wicket, Sudharsan looking comfortable for his 22 from 17 balls.
Gill, who has enjoyed a solid season playing for India, settled quickly, bringing up the Titans’ fifty in 4.3 overs and finishing the powerplay on 65/1. He brought up his 50 from 30 balls before holing out to mid-wicket for 63 from 36 balls (6×4, 3×6). Captain Hardik Pandya contributed eight and Vijay Shankar’s 27 from 21 balls in the latter overs keep the Titans in the hunt.
Khan’s six and four from the first two balls he faced was the death knell for the Super Kings and their impact player, Tushar Deshpande, replacing Ambati Rayudu, could not defend the eight runs required at the death, Super Sport reported.
Super Kings captain MS Dhoni surprisingly used just five bowlers, not calling upon Moeen Ali , preferring to use Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner for the spinning duties. Medium pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagged 3/36 in his four overs while Jadeja and Deshpande took a wicket apiece.
Asked to bat, the Super Kings innings was held together by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb 92 from 50 balls (4×4, 9×6) after the early loss of Devon Conway (1) in the third over. Moeen Ali (23), Rayudu (12), Shivam Dube (19) and Dhoni (14*) were the other batsmen to reach double figures.
The Titans’ bowling was lead by Khan’s 2/26 in four overs, his wickets of Ali and Ben Stokes (7) crucial in keeping his side in the game. This was good enough for Khan to claim the Man of the Match award and he was supported by Mohammed Shami (2/29), claiming his 100th IPL wicket in his spell, Alzarri Joseph (2/33) and Ireland’s Josh Little, the first player from Ireland to play in the IPL, with 1/41.
This year’s IPL returns to its pre-COVID glory days
Mumbai Indians, armed with big-money signing Cameron Green, will bid for a record-extending sixth title when the Indian Premier League starts on Friday, in what could be Chennai veteran MS Dhoni’s swansong.
The 16th edition also returns to its pre-COVID glory days, with 74 matches scheduled at 12 venues over eight weeks, AFP reports.
In the opener at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, defending champions Gujarat Titans will play Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.
England all-rounder Sam Curran returns to Punjab Kings after being bought for $2.23 million, making him the most expensive IPL player ever.
Green, 1.98 meters (6 feet and 6 inches) tall, joined IPL’s most successful outfit Mumbai after he became the second-most expensive buy at $2.11 million in the December auction.
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called Green a “once-in-a-generation” cricketer after the batting all-rounder hit his maiden Test hundred in India earlier this month.
“I think he’s a fantastic player. Just the raw materials for a person as tall as him, lovely levers, good batting sense, can bowl and really hit the deck well, moves pretty well on the field,” Ashwin said.
Mumbai, led by India captain Rohit Sharma, will be without injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah but have been boosted by the return of England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who missed last season due to injury.
DHONI AND STOKES
Chennai are not far behind Mumbai with four titles – and are five-time runners-up – and Dhoni’s towering presence as wicketkeeper-batsman and captain has been key.
Dhoni, 41, remains a huge star more than two years after his international retirement.
He said he owed a “thank you” to his Chennai fans after last year’s IPL, which was held in just two cities in the group stage.
Dhoni apart, the team’s success will depend on all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was bought by the franchise for $1.96m, AFP reported.
According to media reports, Stokes is also being considered as a possible successor to Dhoni as Chennai captain.
Australia’s David Warner, South Africans Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis are the three overseas captains in this IPL.
Warner will lead Delhi Capitals in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, who suffered injuries in a car crash in December, as the team again chase their first ever IPL title.
Markram will lead 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad while fellow South African Du Plessis continues as Bangalore skipper after Kohli stepped down.
The league, which began in 2008, has grown to be the world’s richest cricket tournament and a huge revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
This year for the first time there was a women’s version – won in front of a packed house by Mumbai Indians.
IPL has overcome corruption and match-fixing scandals to generate billions for the Indian economy each year, and last season expanded to 10 teams with Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat pulled off a fairytale title win in their debut season with Hardik Pandya leading the side to victory in front of a record crowd of almost 105,000 fans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The tournament runs until 28 May.
For fans in Afghanistan, there is no need to miss out on the thrilling tournament as Ariana Television Network has secured the rights to broadcast the matches on its digital platforms.
Fans can live stream the matches via Ariana News’ IPL platform.
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Ariana Television Network is pleased to announce that it has secured the rights to broadcast the world’s biggest and richest franchise cricket tournament on its digital platforms.
That’s right, this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Friday, will be made that much more accessible to millions of fans in the country.
Matches will be live streamed on both Ariana News and Ariana Television websites each day allowing Afghans to watch this thrilling event no matter where they are.
And it’s a tournament not to be missed as some of the world’s biggest stars, including Afghan heroes, will again be showcasing their talents in one of the greatest battles in cricket.
Included in this year’s star-studded lineup is spin wizard Rashid Khan, who has again been ranked No.1 bowler, in ICC Bowling Rankings, in the world – after leading his team to a brilliant 2-1 T20I series win against Pakistan earlier this week.
Here’s what you need to know:
The challenge starts on Friday, March 31. Gujarat Titans are the title holders, having won last year, and will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match.
Ten teams in total will take part and there are 70 matches before the knockout stages. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
How to watch on ATN’s digital platforms
Watch on : Ariana News CLICK HERE
Watch on : Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Full Broadcasting Schedule
TATA IPL 2023 – Match Schedule
Rule Changes
This year, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has made a few changes to the rules and the format of the IPL 2023.
The Indian board has restored the home and away arrangement of the matches for the 16th edition of IPL and divided the ten teams into two groups of five. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and seven away games.
The IPL 2023 will be held across 12 venues over 52 days.
Other major changes made, as explained by Cricket Times:
1) Decision review system for wide and no balls
Players can now challenge the wide and no-ball decisions of the umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 became the first tournament to introduce the rule, and now IPL will also see it being implemented in their 16th edition.
In the WPL opener, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur used a review to challenge a wide call by the umpire and became the first skipper to avail the benefit.
2) The ‘Impact Player’ Rule
BCCI has also added a new ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL 2023 that allows every team to replace one of their on-field players with any of the four substitutes at any moment of the match.
However, the replaced player will no longer be able to participate further in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.
Notably, if a team names four foreign players in their playing eleven, then the impact player can only be an Indian.
IPL 2023 Groups:
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Afghan Players in IPL 2023
Afghan players nowadays are in demand in T20 Leagues around the world and IPL is no exception.
This year, five Afghan players will represent various teams. They are:
Rehmanullah Gurbaz will be in action for Kolkata Knight Riders after being retained by the team for this season. Gurbaz did not however get a game in IPL 2022 but as the cricket fraternity know, he is useful at the top of the order with his quick runs.
Known as the “spin twins”, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be in action for Gujarat Titans. Both the players were retained by the Titans for this season.
Rashid picked up 19 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 22 and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans. If given an opportunity, Noor Ahmed can also prove his talent this year.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2023. He played just 3 games in IPL 2022 and picked a couple of wickets.
Naveen-ul-Haq became part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Auction.
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
High activity spotted at North Korea nuclear complex
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: Holding SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
