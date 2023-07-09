Sport
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran both scored centuries as Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 142 runs on Saturday to seal their three-match one-day international series.
Afghanistan’s openers laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 331-9 in Chittagong with their 256-run stand, a record ODI partnership for the tourists, AFP reported.
“Obviously very happy with how it’s going, the way they played the shots,” Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott told reporters.
“We were going to bat first as well, having looked at the weather… The way they played, it’s natural.”
Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3-22 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3-40 as Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 189 in the 44th over.
The victory makes Afghanistan just the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years after world champions England.
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the hosts with 69 in a lonesome battle for the hosts after they were reduced to 72-6, with some support from Mehidy Hasan in a 87-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Mehidy for 25, leaving Mushfiqur too much to do.
Mushfiqur holed out to Mujeeb at deep square leg off Farooqi, ending the contest with last man Ebadot Hossain unable to bat.
Bangladesh, who lost the first match by 17 runs on Wednesday, had opted to bowl first after stand-in skipper Litton Das won the toss.
The hosts struggled to make breakthroughs on a green surface and by the time Shakib Al Hasan had Gurbaz leg-before, Afghanistan were already closing in on their previous best score against Bangladesh of 306-4.
Gurbaz, who scored his fourth ODI ton, smashed 145 from 125 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.
A few other quick wickets followed as Ebadot dismissed Rahmat Shah (two), while Mehidy removed Hashmatullah Shahidi (two) and Najibullah Zadran (10).
Shakib, Mehidy, Mustafizur and Hasan Mahmud each claimed two wickets for Bangladesh.
Ibrahim fell to Mustafizur for an even 100 from 119 deliveries.
The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on July 11.
De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after they beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday.
De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings, AFP reported.
The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.
It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.
The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings — at one point they were 108-4 — but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland’s 277/9.
His 123 included seven fours and five sixes — two in succession took him to his century — and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.
“We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you’ve got to do it,” de Leede told Sky Sports.
“It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode.
“We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.
“It’s amazing, I can’t describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight.”
Scotland had set the Dutch a challenging total thanks largely to a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between South African-born pair Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.
McMullen made a sublime 106 and Berrington a punchy 64 — Tom Mackintosh chipped in with a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 38 at the end of the innings.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
West Indies ease to consolation win over Oman in WC qualifiers
The West Indies rebounded from its failure to qualify for this year’s Cricket World Cup by cruising to a seven-wicket win over Oman in Harare on Wednesday.
Opener Brandon King made 100 and captain Shai Hope finished on 63 not out as the West Indies easily chased down Oman’s total of 221-9 with 10.2 overs to spare.
The two-time champion will miss the 50-over World Cup for the first time after being eliminated from contention last week following a heavy defeat by Scotland in their opening Super Six match.
Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph as a result both returned to the Caribbean ahead of a two-Test series against India later this month.
Shoaib Khan scored 50 and wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar added an unbeaten 53 as Oman recovered from 116-6 to give their bowlers a modest target to defend.
Romario Shepherd took 3-44 and Kyle Mayers claimed 2-31 in a chaotic innings featuring three run outs.
The West Indies lost Johnson Charles early in reply but King and Keacy Carty steadied the chase before the latter was run out for 29.
King’s second ODI hundred came off 102 balls but he fell two deliveries later as he feathered an edge behind off Bilal Khan.
Nicholas Pooran then came in and hit a brisk 19 as he and Hope led the West Indies over the line.
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to produce and broadcast an exciting new T20 domestic cricket league tournament that will be played in Kabul.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and initially consist of five franchises. As with other leagues, each franchise will be required to participate in a draft process to secure players.
Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals. The number of teams could change in the lead up to the tournament.
Each team will comprise 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
In support of local cricket development, ATN is excited to have secured the rights to film, produce and broadcast this tournament, which is certain to help improve the skills of individual players.
The league will run from July 24 this year through to August 02. For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
Details around the full line up of teams and the broadcasting schedule will be published in the lead up to the start of the tournament but so far the franchises are Kabul Zalmi; Abasin Hunters; Pamir Stars; Shaheen XI and Shamshad Eagles.
Ariana Television and Ariana News will however keep all cricket fans up-to-date on tournament news.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
Currently, the thrilling World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is being broadcast, with the final just days away. This after almost three weeks of exciting, world-class cricket.
The best is still to come
Next on ATN’s line up, after the inaugural Kabul Premier League, is the ACC Asia Cup tournament which is played in both white-ball formats – ODI and T20I.
This tournament will get underway in September and matches will be broadcast live.
Established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries, the first ODI edition of the competition was played in 1984 in which three teams – India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka participated. T20I was only introduced in 2016.
For this year’s tournament, the groups and format were announced on 5 January 2023, with the six teams split into two groups of three.
A total of 13 matches will be played, which includes six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final.
India, Pakistan and Nepal, have been placed in Group A, while the defending champions Sri Lanka are grouped with Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.
The top two teams from each of the groups will progress to the Super 4. From there, the top two teams will play each other in the final.
The year will be rounded off with the all-exciting ICC ODI Cricket World Cup and once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
The tournament will be hosted by India in October/November.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
Cricket fans who haven’t yet tuned in to watch the World Cup Qualifiers however, still have time to catch up, so as not to miss a beat in ATN’s fabulous sporting extravaganza for its loyal viewers.
