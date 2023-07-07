Sport
De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after they beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday.
De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings, AFP reported.
The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.
It will be their fifth appearance in the tournament but first since 2011.
The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in their innings — at one point they were 108-4 — but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland’s 277/9.
His 123 included seven fours and five sixes — two in succession took him to his century — and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.
“We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you’ve got to do it,” de Leede told Sky Sports.
“It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode.
“We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.
“It’s amazing, I can’t describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight.”
Scotland had set the Dutch a challenging total thanks largely to a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between South African-born pair Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.
McMullen made a sublime 106 and Berrington a punchy 64 — Tom Mackintosh chipped in with a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 38 at the end of the innings.
West Indies ease to consolation win over Oman in WC qualifiers
The West Indies rebounded from its failure to qualify for this year’s Cricket World Cup by cruising to a seven-wicket win over Oman in Harare on Wednesday.
Opener Brandon King made 100 and captain Shai Hope finished on 63 not out as the West Indies easily chased down Oman’s total of 221-9 with 10.2 overs to spare.
The two-time champion will miss the 50-over World Cup for the first time after being eliminated from contention last week following a heavy defeat by Scotland in their opening Super Six match.
Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph as a result both returned to the Caribbean ahead of a two-Test series against India later this month.
Shoaib Khan scored 50 and wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar added an unbeaten 53 as Oman recovered from 116-6 to give their bowlers a modest target to defend.
Romario Shepherd took 3-44 and Kyle Mayers claimed 2-31 in a chaotic innings featuring three run outs.
The West Indies lost Johnson Charles early in reply but King and Keacy Carty steadied the chase before the latter was run out for 29.
King’s second ODI hundred came off 102 balls but he fell two deliveries later as he feathered an edge behind off Bilal Khan.
Nicholas Pooran then came in and hit a brisk 19 as he and Hope led the West Indies over the line.
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to produce and broadcast an exciting new T20 domestic cricket league tournament that will be played in Kabul.
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and initially consist of five franchises. As with other leagues, each franchise will be required to participate in a draft process to secure players.
Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals. The number of teams could change in the lead up to the tournament.
Each team will comprise 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
In support of local cricket development, ATN is excited to have secured the rights to film, produce and broadcast this tournament, which is certain to help improve the skills of individual players.
The league will run from July 24 this year through to August 02. For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
Details around the full line up of teams and the broadcasting schedule will be published in the lead up to the start of the tournament but so far the franchises are Kabul Zalmi; Abasin Hunters; Pamir Stars; Shaheen XI and Shamshad Eagles.
Ariana Television and Ariana News will however keep all cricket fans up-to-date on tournament news.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
Currently, the thrilling World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is being broadcast, with the final just days away. This after almost three weeks of exciting, world-class cricket.
The best is still to come
Next on ATN’s line up, after the inaugural Kabul Premier League, is the ACC Asia Cup tournament which is played in both white-ball formats – ODI and T20I.
This tournament will get underway in September and matches will be broadcast live.
Established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries, the first ODI edition of the competition was played in 1984 in which three teams – India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka participated. T20I was only introduced in 2016.
For this year’s tournament, the groups and format were announced on 5 January 2023, with the six teams split into two groups of three.
A total of 13 matches will be played, which includes six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final.
India, Pakistan and Nepal, have been placed in Group A, while the defending champions Sri Lanka are grouped with Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.
The top two teams from each of the groups will progress to the Super 4. From there, the top two teams will play each other in the final.
The year will be rounded off with the all-exciting ICC ODI Cricket World Cup and once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
The tournament will be hosted by India in October/November.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
Cricket fans who haven’t yet tuned in to watch the World Cup Qualifiers however, still have time to catch up, so as not to miss a beat in ATN’s fabulous sporting extravaganza for its loyal viewers.
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Michael Leask helped Scotland to a stunning 31-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands for a place at the World Cup.
Sri Lanka became the first of the top two teams in the Super Six table to have qualified for the October-November World Cup in India when they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.
The hosts could have clinched the second spot with victory over Scotland in Bulawayo, but it was not to be after Scottish quick Chris Sole (3-33) ripped through their top order, eventually bowled out for 203 chasing down 234.
“Our boys have been fantastic. Credit to the way the lads played today,” said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.
“The way we came out and showed faith in the second innings and get those early wickets was fantastic.”
Berrington added: “It’s a quick turnaround to the game against the Netherlands. We’ll take a lot of confidence but it’s going to be a tough game.”
“It’s a very difficult pill to swallow,” Berrington’s Zimbabwe counterpart Craig Ervine acknowledged.
“I thought we did well to restrict them to 230. Unfortunately that first initial spell from Sole really put us on the back foot and just made it hard for us to recover from that position.”
Leask top scored with a 34-ball 48 as Scotland racked up 234 runs for eight wickets off their allotted 50 overs.
Coming in at number eight, he combined with Mark Watt (21 not out) for an invaluable eighth-wicket partnership of 46 after the Scots had been left reeling at 170-7.
Three other batsmen – Matthew Cross (38), Brandon McMullen (34) and George Munsey (31) – all got into the 30s, but failed to build on their time at the crease.
Sean Williams grabbed 3-41 off his 10 overs, but failed to shine with the bat as Zimbabwe were quickly reduced to 37/4 in the run chase, under intense pressure from Sole.
Wessly Madhevere hit 40 and the dangerous Sikandar Raza 34 as Zimbabwe fought back.
Ryan Burl gave the host nation most hope, however, hitting 83 off 84 balls.
But Burl crucially fell to the offbreak of Leask, who also had a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss Richard Ngarava.
The Scotsman ended with 2-33 off six overs and his team left the field knowing that a victory over the Dutch on Thursday would see them headed for India in the Autumn.
For Zimbabwe it was a case of deja vu after a similar failure in 2018 qualifiers when they also needed to win only one of their last two matches to qualify for the World Cup. They lost in both games in both 2018 and 2023.
“It’s always nice to put those demons from 2018 behind us and had we gotten over the line today, nobody would have been asking about that but unfortunately, we didn’t,” said Ervine.
