Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies
As the sun rises over Mecca on Wednesday, June 4, approximately 1.8 million Muslims from around the world will commence the Hajj pilgrimage, fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam.
This spiritual journey, spanning five days, is marked this year by not only profound devotion, but also technological advancements, and heightened safety measures in response to past challenges.
Embracing Technological Innovations
In a bid to enhance the pilgrim experience, Saudi Arabia has integrated cutting-edge technologies into this year’s Hajj.
The Nusuk platform streamlines visa applications and pilgrimage bookings, ensuring a more efficient process for attendees.
Additionally, the Haramain High-Speed Railway offers a 50% discount on tickets between Mecca and Medina, facilitating smoother transportation for pilgrims, while advanced surveillance systems, including drones, will be deployed to monitor crowd movements and ensure safety.
These innovations reflect the kingdom’s commitment to merging tradition with modernity, providing a secure and spiritually enriching environment for worshippers.
Addressing Health and Safety Concerns
The memory of the 2024 Hajj, where over 1,300 pilgrims succumbed to extreme heat, looms large. In response, Saudi authorities have implemented stringent measures to safeguard pilgrims.
Hospitals in Mina are fully staffed, prepared to treat heat-related illnesses, and have already provided over 91,000 healthcare services in the lead-up to Hajj.
The National Centre of Meteorology has meanwhile issued heatwave warnings, with temperatures expected to soar up to 47°C.
Pilgrims are advised to stay hydrated, seek shade, and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate health risks.
Ensuring Order Through Regulation
To manage the massive influx of pilgrims, Saudi Arabia enforces a strict permit system.
This year, authorities have barred over 269,000 individuals without proper documentation from entering Mecca, emphasizing the importance of regulated participation to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety.
Violators face penalties, including fines up to $5,000, deportation, and revocation of permits.
These measures underscore the kingdom’s dedication to maintaining order and protecting the sanctity of the pilgrimage.
World Robotics Carnival opens in China’s Wuhan City
More than 40 companies showcased their latest innovations, including humanoid robots, robotic dogs, exoskeletons, and service bots that brew coffee or apply makeup
The 2025 World Robotics Carnival opened on Monday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, drawing crowds with nearly 100 cutting-edge robots—from pet bots and makeup assistants to robotic musicians—all offering a glimpse into a tech-augmented future.
The event proved especially popular with families.
“My son was fascinated after seeing robots in the Spring Festival Gala. This gives him a chance to interact with them up close. The robotic dog was especially fun—agile and playful,” said local visitor He Zirong.
A major highlight was a lineup of homegrown technologies. Hubei-based firms and institutions unveiled creations like a lifelike bionic robot modeled after ancient poet Qu Yuan, a robotic arm capable of writing Chinese calligraphy, and various robots designed for healthcare, transport, and food service.
International visitors were equally impressed. Jackie, a tourist from the UK, said:
“I’m blown away. China’s progress in robotics over the past decade is unbelievable. That robot can dance, do Tai Chi—and in a few years, I think we’ll see robots like this serving in restaurants or even trains. Imagine coming home tired and having a robot cook for you—it’s amazing.”
With nearly 300 robotic enterprises operating in Hubei and a local supply chain providing 80% of core components, the region has emerged as a national robotics hub. The carnival is not just a showcase—it’s a vibrant platform for collaboration between tech companies across China.
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system
Scientists have identified an object about 435 miles (700 km) wide inhabiting the frigid outer reaches of our solar system that might qualify as a dwarf planet, spotting it as it travels on a highly elongated orbital path around the sun.
The researchers called it one of the most distant visible objects in our solar system, and said its existence indicates that a vast expanse of space beyond the outermost planet Neptune and a region called the Kuiper Belt may not be deserted, as long thought. The Kuiper Belt is populated by numerous icy bodies, Reuters reported.
Given the name 2017 OF201, the object falls into a category called trans-Neptunian objects that orbit the sun at a distance beyond that of Neptune. The object takes about 25,000 years to complete a single orbit of the sun, compared to 365 days for Earth to do so.
The researchers said 2017 OF201 was identified in observations by telescopes in Chile and Hawaii spanning seven years.
“It is potentially large enough to qualify as a dwarf planet. Its orbit is very wide and eccentric, which means it experienced an interesting orbital migration path in the past,” said astrophysicist Sihao Cheng of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, who led the study with collaborators Jiaxuan Li and Eritas Yang, graduate students at Princeton University.
Its size is estimated to be a bit smaller than Ceres, which is the smallest of the solar system’s five recognized dwarf planets and has a diameter of about 590 miles (950 km). Pluto, the largest of those dwarf planets, has a diameter of about 1,477 miles (2,377 km).
The mass of 2017 OF201 is estimated to be about 20,000 times smaller than Earth’s and 50 times smaller than Pluto’s.
“We don’t know the shape yet. Unfortunately it is too far away and it is a bit difficult to resolve it with telescopes,” Cheng said. “Its composition is totally unknown yet, but likely similar to other icy bodies.”
The discovery was announced by the Minor Planet Center of the International Astronomical Union, an international organization of astronomers, and detailed in a study posted on the open-access research site arXiv. The study has not yet been peer reviewed.
Earth’s orbital distance from the sun is called an astronomical unit. 2017 OF201 is currently located at a distance of 90.5 astronomical units from the sun, meaning 90.5 times as far as Earth.
But at its furthest point during its orbit, 2017 OF201 is more than 1,600 astronomical units from the sun, while the closest point on its orbit is about 45 astronomical units. That means it sometimes is closer to the sun than Pluto, whose orbital distance ranges from 30 to 49 astronomical units as it travels an elliptical path around the sun.
The researchers suspect that the extreme orbit of 2017 OF201 may have been caused by a long-ago close encounter with the gravitational influence of a giant planet.
“We still don’t know much about the solar system far away because currently it is difficult to directly see things beyond about 150 astronomical units,” Cheng said. “The presence of this single object suggests that there could be another hundred or so other objects with similar orbit and size. They are just too far away to be detectable right now.”
The five dwarf planets recognized by the International Astronomical Union are, in order of distance from the sun: Ceres, which is the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, then Pluto, Haumea, Makemake and Eris, which all orbit beyond Neptune.
The organization defines a planet and a dwarf planet differently. A planet must orbit its host star – in our case the sun – and must be mostly round and sufficiently large that its gravitational strength clears away any other objects of similar size near its orbit. A dwarf planet must orbit the sun and be mostly round but it has not cleared its orbit of other objects.
Cheng said the discovery of 2017 OF201 has implications for hypotheses involving the potential existence of a ninth planet in our solar system, dubbed Planet X or Planet Nine.
This is because 2017 OF201’s orbit does not follow the pattern exhibited by other known trans-Neptunian objects, which tend to cluster together. Some scientists had hypothesized that such clustering was caused by the gravity of a yet-to-be discovered planet.
“The existence of 2017 OF201 as an outlier to such clustering could potentially challenge this hypothesis,” Cheng said.
Astronomers spot galaxy shaped like the Milky Way but is far more massive
Astronomers have observed a galaxy dating to an earlier epoch in the universe’s history that surprisingly is shaped much like our Milky Way – a spiral structure with a straight bar of stars and gas running through its center – but far more massive, offering new insight into galactic formation.
The distant galaxy, called J0107a, was observed as it appeared 11.1 billion years ago, when the universe was about a fifth of its current age. The researchers used data from the Chile-based Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to study the galaxy, Reuters reported.
They determined that the galaxy’s mass, including its stars and gas, was more than 10 times greater than that of the Milky Way, and it was forming stars at an annual rate approximately 300 times greater. J0107a was more compact than the Milky Way, however.
“The galaxy is a monster galaxy with a high star formation rate and plenty of gas, much more than present-day galaxies,” said astronomer Shuo Huang of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, lead author of the study published this week in the journal Nature, opens new tab.
“This discovery,” said study co-author Toshiki Saito, an astronomer at Shizuoka University in Japan, “raises the important question: How did such a massive galaxy form in such an early universe?”
While a few galaxies that are undergoing star formation at a similar rate to J0107a exist in today’s universe, almost all of them are ones that are in the process of a galactic merger or collision. There was no sign of such circumstances involving this galaxy.
J0107a and the Milky Way have some commonalities.
“They are similarly huge and possess a similar barred structure. However, the Milky Way had plenty of time to form its huge structures, while J0107a didn’t,” Saito said.
In the first few billion years after the Big Bang event 13.8 billion years ago that initiated the universe, galaxies were turbulent entities and were much richer in gas than those existing currently – factors that fostered extreme bursts of star formation. While galaxies with highly organized structures like the barred spiral shape of the Milky Way are common now, that was not the case 11.1 billion years ago.
“Compared to other monster galaxies in the distant universe (dating to an earlier cosmic epoch) whose shapes are usually disturbed or irregular, it is unexpected that J0107a looks very similar to present-day spiral galaxies,” Huang said.
“Theories about the formation of present-day galactic structures may need to be revised,” Huang added.
The Webb telescope, as it peers across vast distances back to the early universe, has found that galaxies with a spiral shape appeared much earlier than previously known. J0107a is now one of the earliest-known examples of a barred spiral galaxy.
About two thirds of spiral galaxies observed in the universe today possess a bar structure. The bar is thought to serve as a form of stellar nursery, bringing gas inward from the galaxy’s spiral arms. Some of the gas forms what are called molecular clouds. Gravity causes the contraction of these clouds, with small centers taking shape that heat up and become new stars.
The bar that is part of J0107a measures about 50,000 light years in length, Huang said. A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).
The Webb telescope “has been studying the morphology of early massive galaxies intensely recently. However, their dynamics are still poorly understood,” Saito said.
