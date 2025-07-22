Latest News
Haqqani meets with Uzbek intelligence chief in Kabul
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani on Tuesday met with the head of Uzbekistan’s intelligence agency, along with his accompanying delegation in Kabul.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said that the meeting focused on the expansion of bilateral relations, the continuation and strengthening of security cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent, with the aim of improving security in both countries
and preventing the cultivation and production of both natural and synthetic narcotics.
According to Qani, the head of the Uzbek intelligence agency thanked Haqqani for fully ensuring the security of Uzbekistan-initiated economic projects in Afghanistan.
Qani added that both sides also emphasized and pledged to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Latest News
Afghan defense minister hails Uzbekistan’s stance on Afghanistan
Latest News
Over 2.6 million Afghans return home with nothing to rebuild lives: IFRC
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), citing data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), reports that over 2.6 million migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with nothing to rebuild their lives.
The organization, highlighting the growing number of returnees, stated that only 10 percent of the required funding has been secured so far.
“If the international community doesn’t step up now, communities in Afghanistan will be overwhelmed by the sheer number of people returning,” said Sami Fakhouri, Head of Delegation, IFRC Afghanistan.
“We’re already having to make tough choices, like whether we have enough funding to continue providing even the most basic support, such as food at the borders for those returning. Right now, only 10 percent of the required funding has been secured,” added Fakhouri.
According to the IFRC, only 10 percent of the funding needed to respond to this crisis has been secured. Without immediate action from the international community, additional pressure will be placed on host communities within Afghanistan.
“As millions return to Afghanistan with almost nothing—no homes, no jobs, and no safety net—this is not only a humanitarian emergency but also a test of our long-term commitment to invest in programmes like Marastoon,” Fakhouri stated.
Meanwhile, officials from the Islamic Emirate have said that state-owned companies and the private sector are working to create job opportunities for the returnees.
“We call on Emirati companies and the private sector to make efforts to give priority to all young people — especially the youth returning from migration — and to create job opportunities and employment for them,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs.
This comes as more than 2,300 Afghan migrant families have returned from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants announced that after registration and biometric processing, returnees were given cash assistance and SIM cards, and the necessary steps were taken to facilitate their transport to their respective provinces.
Latest News
Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has congratulated the top performers of this year’s national university entrance exam while renewing calls for the restoration of education rights for Afghan girls.
In a statement issued following the announcement of the 1404 (2025) Kankor exam results, Karzai praised the achievements of the top five scorers, calling their success a source of national pride and a testament to the potential of Afghan youth.
“The outstanding performance of these young students is a remarkable milestone for our country,” Karzai said. “Their dedication and achievement reflect the strength and promise of Afghanistan’s new generation.”
The Kankor exam is a critical gateway to higher education in Afghanistan, and this year saw increased participation despite ongoing challenges.
According to Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting head of the National Examination Authority, 100,548 students sat for the exam, with 51,181 gaining admission to universities and other higher education institutions.
This marks a 20,000-student increase from the previous year, indicating what Haqqani described as “growing enthusiasm for education among Afghan youth.”
Kabul students dominated the top rankings, with Sayed Musa and Mohammad Nazir in first and second place respectively. Another Kabul student, Hamza, secured third place.
However, Karzai expressed deep concern over the ongoing exclusion of girls from the education system—a policy enforced since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Notably, none of this year’s top scorers were female.
“This exclusion is a matter of grave national concern,” Karzai stated. “Education is the foundation of sustainable development. Without access to learning and equal opportunities for all, Afghanistan cannot achieve true independence, economic growth, or social progress.”
Karzai’s remarks come amid growing domestic and international pressure on the IEA to reverse its ban on secondary and higher education for girls. Human rights groups and education experts have consistently warned that such restrictions severely undermine the country’s development prospects and isolate it further from the global community.
