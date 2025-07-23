Latest News
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Barrack said the new government should consider being “more inclusive quicker” when it comes to integrating minorities into the ruling structure.
A U.S. envoy has urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to recalibrate his policies and embrace a more inclusive approach after a new round of sectarian bloodshed last week, or risk losing international support and fragmenting the country, Reuters reported.
U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said he had advised Sharaa in private discussions to revisit elements of the pre-war army structure, scale back Islamist indoctrination and seek regional security assistance.
In an interview in Beirut, Barrack told Reuters that without swift change, Sharaa risks losing the momentum that once propelled him to power.
Sharaa should say: “I’m going to adapt quickly, because if I don’t adapt quickly, I’m going to lose the energy of the universe that was behind me,” Barrack said. He said Sharaa could “grow up as a president and say, ‘the right thing for me to do is not to follow my theme, which isn’t working so well.'”
Sharaa, leader of a former Al Qaeda offshoot, came to power in Syria after guerilla fighters he led brought down President Bashar al-Assad in December last year after more than 13 years of civil war.
Though his own fighters have roots in Sunni Muslim militancy, Sharaa has promised to protect members of Syria’s many sectarian minorities. But that pledge has been challenged, first by mass killings of members of Assad’s Alawite sect in March, and now by the latest violence in the southwest.
Hundreds of people have been reported killed in clashes in the southern province of Sweida between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and Sharaa’s own forces. Israel intervened with airstrikes to prevent what it said was mass killing of Druze by government forces.
Barrack said the new government should consider being “more inclusive quicker” when it comes to integrating minorities into the ruling structure.
But he also pushed back against reports that Syrian security forces were responsible for violations against Druze civilians. He suggested that Islamic State group militants may have been disguised in government uniforms and that social media videos are easily doctored and therefore unreliable.
“The Syrian troops haven’t gone into the city. These atrocities that are happening are not happening by the Syrian regime troops. They’re not even in the city because they agreed with Israel that they would not go in,” he said.
The U.S. helped broker a ceasefire last week that brought an end to the fighting, which erupted between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze factions on July 13, read the report.
Barrack said the stakes in Syria are dangerously high, with no succession plan or viable alternative to the country’s new Islamist government.
“With this Syrian regime, there is no plan B. If this Syrian regime fails, somebody is trying to instigate it to fail,” Barrack said. “For what purpose? There’s no successor.”
Asked if Syria could follow the dire scenarios of Libya and Afghanistan, he said: “Yes, or even worse.”
The U.S. has said it did not support Israel’s airstrikes on Syria. Barrack said the strikes had added to the “confusion” in Syria.
Israel says Syria’s new rulers are dangerous militants, and has vowed to keep government troops out of the southwest and protect Syria’s Druze minority in the area, encouraged by calls from Israel’s own Druze community, Reuters reported.
Barrack said his message to Israel is to have dialogue to alleviate their concerns about Syria’s new Sunni leaders and that the U.S. could play the role of an “honest intermediary” to help resolve any concerns.
He said Sharaa had signaled from the beginning of his rule that Israel was not his enemy and that he could normalise ties in due time.
He said the United States was not dictating what the political format of Syria should be, other than stability, unity, fairness and inclusion.
“If they end up with a federalist government, that’s their determination. And the answer to the question is, everybody may now need to adapt.”
Latest News
Haqqani meets with Uzbek intelligence chief in Kabul
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani on Tuesday met with the head of Uzbekistan’s intelligence agency, along with his accompanying delegation in Kabul.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said that the meeting focused on the expansion of bilateral relations, the continuation and strengthening of security cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent, with the aim of improving security in both countries
and preventing the cultivation and production of both natural and synthetic narcotics.
According to Qani, the head of the Uzbek intelligence agency thanked Haqqani for fully ensuring the security of Uzbekistan-initiated economic projects in Afghanistan.
Qani added that both sides also emphasized and pledged to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Latest News
Afghan defense minister hails Uzbekistan’s stance on Afghanistan
Latest News
Over 2.6 million Afghans return home with nothing to rebuild lives: IFRC
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), citing data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), reports that over 2.6 million migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with nothing to rebuild their lives.
The organization, highlighting the growing number of returnees, stated that only 10 percent of the required funding has been secured so far.
“If the international community doesn’t step up now, communities in Afghanistan will be overwhelmed by the sheer number of people returning,” said Sami Fakhouri, Head of Delegation, IFRC Afghanistan.
“We’re already having to make tough choices, like whether we have enough funding to continue providing even the most basic support, such as food at the borders for those returning. Right now, only 10 percent of the required funding has been secured,” added Fakhouri.
According to the IFRC, only 10 percent of the funding needed to respond to this crisis has been secured. Without immediate action from the international community, additional pressure will be placed on host communities within Afghanistan.
“As millions return to Afghanistan with almost nothing—no homes, no jobs, and no safety net—this is not only a humanitarian emergency but also a test of our long-term commitment to invest in programmes like Marastoon,” Fakhouri stated.
Meanwhile, officials from the Islamic Emirate have said that state-owned companies and the private sector are working to create job opportunities for the returnees.
“We call on Emirati companies and the private sector to make efforts to give priority to all young people — especially the youth returning from migration — and to create job opportunities and employment for them,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs.
This comes as more than 2,300 Afghan migrant families have returned from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants announced that after registration and biometric processing, returnees were given cash assistance and SIM cards, and the necessary steps were taken to facilitate their transport to their respective provinces.
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Haqqani meets with Uzbek intelligence chief in Kabul
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Afghan defense minister hails Uzbekistan’s stance on Afghanistan
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
-
World5 days ago
Over 11 million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts, says UN agency
-
Latest News5 days ago
Malaysia detains seven Afghans for using fake visas
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel and Syria agree ceasefire as Israel allows Syrian troops limited access to Sweida
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations