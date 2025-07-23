Latest News
Afghanistan’s Army Chief of Staff dismisses Daesh threat as anti-IEA propaganda
Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, says any form of aggression or coercion against Afghanistan will not go unanswered, and that claims of Daesh and other terrorist groups being in the country are nothing more than a propaganda campaign against the Islamic Emirate aimed at confusing public opinion.
Speaking on Tuesday in Kabul during the ministry of defense’s annual accountability report, Fitrat emphasized that the Daesh issue is part of a psychological war against the ruling system, and that the group holds no territory in Afghanistan.
“The noise surrounding Daesh or claims about foreign terrorists supposedly present in Afghanistan is nothing but propaganda against the Islamic Emirate and an attempt to distort perceptions of Afghanistan in the eyes of others,” Fitrat stressed.
He added that special measures are in place to counter any potential threats to the country’s national interests, both now and in the future.
Fitrat also said efforts to reclaim helicopters and military aircraft taken out of the country following the collapse of the previous government, had been ineffective so far.
He noted that, in addition to road construction, over 700 security outposts have been established along Afghanistan’s borders, and currently seven coordination centers with neighboring countries are operational, with six more set to be activated.
The Ministry of Defense also stated that the number of national army personnel is estimated at 150,000 to 200,000, and that a new military uniform will soon be distributed.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Pakistan sign Preferential Trade Agreement
A Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was formally signed on Wednesday between the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, represented by Deputy Minister Mullah Ahmadullah Zahid, and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan, represented by Deputy Minister Jawad Paul, Afghanistan’s Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.
The statement added that under the provisions of this agreement, the tariff rates on four Afghan export items to Pakistan – grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes – as well as four Pakistani export items to Afghanistan – mangoes, kinnows (a citrus fruit), bananas, and potatoes – which previously exceeded 60 percent, will now be reduced to 27 percent.
This agreement will be effective for a period of one year, commencing on August 1, 2025. It is renewable and also allows for the inclusion of additional items in the future, the statement read.
Latest News
Iranian FM and UNHCR chief discuss Afghan refugee situation
The two sides reviewed the current level of cooperation between the Iranian government and the UNHCR, with a focus on repatriation strategies and support for returnees.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran and ongoing efforts to facilitate their return to Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides reviewed the current level of cooperation between the Iranian government and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), with a focus on repatriation strategies and support for returnees.
Araghchi highlighted Iran’s decades-long role as a host to millions of Afghan refugees and displaced persons, stating that Tehran remains committed to advancing a comprehensive plan for the voluntary return of refugees and the repatriation of undocumented migrants.
He urged stronger cooperation from both the Afghan authorities and the UN in accelerating return efforts and called for concrete steps to create employment and reintegration opportunities for returnees inside Afghanistan.
“After more than five decades of hosting, the voluntary and dignified return of Afghan nationals must be supported through sustainable solutions on the ground,” Araghchi said.
Grandi commended Iran’s longstanding partnership with the UNHCR and acknowledged the services provided to Afghan refugees over the years.
He briefed Araghchi on his recent visit to Afghanistan, where he held talks with officials regarding the repatriation process and the conditions required to ensure the safe return of Afghans from Iran.
Grandi emphasized the need for continued coordination between the two countries to ensure that the repatriation process is voluntary, dignified, and aligned with international humanitarian standards.
“Iran’s contribution to refugee protection is notable, and with sustained collaboration, we can work toward a durable solution that respects the rights of returnees and supports their reintegration,” he said.
The meeting comes amid a marked increase in the number of Afghan nationals returning from Iran.
On July 16, Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced that nearly 800,000 Afghans had left the country since March 21, 2025, with approximately 70 percent (around 560,000 individuals) returning voluntarily, according to figures reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran hosts one of the world’s largest populations of Afghan refugees, many of whom fled successive waves of conflict over the past four decades. While some hold formal refugee status, a large number remain undocumented and face mounting legal and economic pressures amid Iran’s increasingly strict migration policies.
Human rights groups and international observers have urged both Iran and the UN to ensure that all returns remain voluntary and are accompanied by guarantees of safety, support, and reintegration for those returning to a country still facing deep humanitarian and economic challenges.
Latest News
Tajikistan confirms mass deportation of Afghan refugees
Officials noted that many individuals had either entered Tajikistan illegally or failed to comply with the country’s immigration and residency regulations.
Tajik authorities have officially confirmed the large-scale deportation of Afghan refugees, citing serious violations of immigration laws and national security threats as the primary reasons for the crackdown.
In a statement issued by the Press Centre of the Border Troops under the State Committee for National Security, the government acknowledged that a growing number of foreign nationals—many of them Afghan citizens—have been expelled from the country. The announcement comes amid a broader effort to tighten border controls in response to rising regional instability.
According to the statement, the influx of migrants is being driven by worsening political and economic conditions in neighboring countries. Officials noted that many individuals had either entered Tajikistan illegally or failed to comply with the country’s immigration and residency regulations.
“Given the complexity of the current geopolitical climate, a significant number of foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, are residing in Tajikistan—many of whom entered the country unlawfully or have violated migration laws,” the statement read.
Border security inspections reportedly uncovered a range of violations, including involvement in drug trafficking networks; promotion of extremist ideologies; use of forged documents to obtain refugee status; and utilization of Tajikistan as a transit route for irregular migration, Caliber news outlet reported Wednesday.
Authorities underscored that such infractions posed a direct threat to national security and public order, and said the deportations were a necessary response. “These circumstances have necessitated the expulsion of individuals in breach of the law, including a number of Afghan citizens,” the statement said.
In one documented incident in April, approximately 50 Afghan refugees holding valid documentation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were deported. Many of the individuals, who were reportedly working as taxi drivers in the town of Vahdat, were summoned by the local state security department.
Their documents were confiscated, and they were transported to the Afghan border in two vehicles.
The deportations have drawn concern, particularly from Afghan authorities. In early June, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced that 49 Afghan nationals had been deported from Tajikistan “for unknown reasons.”
Among them were 36 individuals with valid residence permits and 13 holding legal visas. They were returned to Afghanistan through the Sherkhan Bandar crossing in northern Kunduz province.
Tajikistan has historically served as a refuge for Afghans fleeing conflict, from the civil war of the 1990s to the post-2001 U.S. intervention, and again following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021.
The Tajik government, which has maintained an openly anti-IEA stance, initially welcomed Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul.
Although no official census exists, current unofficial estimates suggest that between 10,000 and 13,000 Afghan refugees remain in Tajikistan. Many are still awaiting decisions on asylum or resettlement, with some hoping for relocation to countries such as Canada.
Afghanistan and Pakistan sign Preferential Trade Agreement
Afghanistan and Pakistan discuss reducing tariffs on Afghan exports
Iranian FM and UNHCR chief discuss Afghan refugee situation
Tajikistan confirms mass deportation of Afghan refugees
Afghanistan’s Army Chief of Staff dismisses Daesh threat as anti-IEA propaganda
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel and Syria agree ceasefire as Israel allows Syrian troops limited access to Sweida
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan government launches legal framework for overseas employment
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan decides not to extend PoR cards of Afghan refugees