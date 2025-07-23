Afghanistan’s Army Chief of Staff dismisses Daesh threat as anti-IEA propaganda

Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, says any form of aggression or coercion against Afghanistan will not go unanswered, and that claims of Daesh and other terrorist groups being in the country are nothing more than a propaganda campaign against the Islamic Emirate aimed at confusing public opinion.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kabul during the ministry of defense’s annual accountability report, Fitrat emphasized that the Daesh issue is part of a psychological war against the ruling system, and that the group holds no territory in Afghanistan.

“The noise surrounding Daesh or claims about foreign terrorists supposedly present in Afghanistan is nothing but propaganda against the Islamic Emirate and an attempt to distort perceptions of Afghanistan in the eyes of others,” Fitrat stressed.

He added that special measures are in place to counter any potential threats to the country’s national interests, both now and in the future.

Fitrat also said efforts to reclaim helicopters and military aircraft taken out of the country following the collapse of the previous government, had been ineffective so far.

He noted that, in addition to road construction, over 700 security outposts have been established along Afghanistan’s borders, and currently seven coordination centers with neighboring countries are operational, with six more set to be activated.

The Ministry of Defense also stated that the number of national army personnel is estimated at 150,000 to 200,000, and that a new military uniform will soon be distributed.