Latest News
Tajikistan confirms mass deportation of Afghan refugees
Officials noted that many individuals had either entered Tajikistan illegally or failed to comply with the country’s immigration and residency regulations.
Tajik authorities have officially confirmed the large-scale deportation of Afghan refugees, citing serious violations of immigration laws and national security threats as the primary reasons for the crackdown.
In a statement issued by the Press Centre of the Border Troops under the State Committee for National Security, the government acknowledged that a growing number of foreign nationals—many of them Afghan citizens—have been expelled from the country. The announcement comes amid a broader effort to tighten border controls in response to rising regional instability.
According to the statement, the influx of migrants is being driven by worsening political and economic conditions in neighboring countries. Officials noted that many individuals had either entered Tajikistan illegally or failed to comply with the country’s immigration and residency regulations.
“Given the complexity of the current geopolitical climate, a significant number of foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, are residing in Tajikistan—many of whom entered the country unlawfully or have violated migration laws,” the statement read.
Border security inspections reportedly uncovered a range of violations, including involvement in drug trafficking networks; promotion of extremist ideologies; use of forged documents to obtain refugee status; and utilization of Tajikistan as a transit route for irregular migration, Caliber news outlet reported Wednesday.
Authorities underscored that such infractions posed a direct threat to national security and public order, and said the deportations were a necessary response. “These circumstances have necessitated the expulsion of individuals in breach of the law, including a number of Afghan citizens,” the statement said.
In one documented incident in April, approximately 50 Afghan refugees holding valid documentation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were deported. Many of the individuals, who were reportedly working as taxi drivers in the town of Vahdat, were summoned by the local state security department.
Their documents were confiscated, and they were transported to the Afghan border in two vehicles.
The deportations have drawn concern, particularly from Afghan authorities. In early June, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced that 49 Afghan nationals had been deported from Tajikistan “for unknown reasons.”
Among them were 36 individuals with valid residence permits and 13 holding legal visas. They were returned to Afghanistan through the Sherkhan Bandar crossing in northern Kunduz province.
Tajikistan has historically served as a refuge for Afghans fleeing conflict, from the civil war of the 1990s to the post-2001 U.S. intervention, and again following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021.
The Tajik government, which has maintained an openly anti-IEA stance, initially welcomed Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul.
Although no official census exists, current unofficial estimates suggest that between 10,000 and 13,000 Afghan refugees remain in Tajikistan. Many are still awaiting decisions on asylum or resettlement, with some hoping for relocation to countries such as Canada.
Latest News
Iranian FM and UNHCR chief discuss Afghan refugee situation
The two sides reviewed the current level of cooperation between the Iranian government and the UNHCR, with a focus on repatriation strategies and support for returnees.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran and ongoing efforts to facilitate their return to Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides reviewed the current level of cooperation between the Iranian government and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), with a focus on repatriation strategies and support for returnees.
Araghchi highlighted Iran’s decades-long role as a host to millions of Afghan refugees and displaced persons, stating that Tehran remains committed to advancing a comprehensive plan for the voluntary return of refugees and the repatriation of undocumented migrants.
He urged stronger cooperation from both the Afghan authorities and the UN in accelerating return efforts and called for concrete steps to create employment and reintegration opportunities for returnees inside Afghanistan.
“After more than five decades of hosting, the voluntary and dignified return of Afghan nationals must be supported through sustainable solutions on the ground,” Araghchi said.
Grandi commended Iran’s longstanding partnership with the UNHCR and acknowledged the services provided to Afghan refugees over the years.
He briefed Araghchi on his recent visit to Afghanistan, where he held talks with officials regarding the repatriation process and the conditions required to ensure the safe return of Afghans from Iran.
Grandi emphasized the need for continued coordination between the two countries to ensure that the repatriation process is voluntary, dignified, and aligned with international humanitarian standards.
“Iran’s contribution to refugee protection is notable, and with sustained collaboration, we can work toward a durable solution that respects the rights of returnees and supports their reintegration,” he said.
The meeting comes amid a marked increase in the number of Afghan nationals returning from Iran.
On July 16, Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced that nearly 800,000 Afghans had left the country since March 21, 2025, with approximately 70 percent (around 560,000 individuals) returning voluntarily, according to figures reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran hosts one of the world’s largest populations of Afghan refugees, many of whom fled successive waves of conflict over the past four decades. While some hold formal refugee status, a large number remain undocumented and face mounting legal and economic pressures amid Iran’s increasingly strict migration policies.
Human rights groups and international observers have urged both Iran and the UN to ensure that all returns remain voluntary and are accompanied by guarantees of safety, support, and reintegration for those returning to a country still facing deep humanitarian and economic challenges.
Latest News
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Barrack said the new government should consider being “more inclusive quicker” when it comes to integrating minorities into the ruling structure.
A U.S. envoy has urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to recalibrate his policies and embrace a more inclusive approach after a new round of sectarian bloodshed last week, or risk losing international support and fragmenting the country, Reuters reported.
U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said he had advised Sharaa in private discussions to revisit elements of the pre-war army structure, scale back Islamist indoctrination and seek regional security assistance.
In an interview in Beirut, Barrack told Reuters that without swift change, Sharaa risks losing the momentum that once propelled him to power.
Sharaa should say: “I’m going to adapt quickly, because if I don’t adapt quickly, I’m going to lose the energy of the universe that was behind me,” Barrack said. He said Sharaa could “grow up as a president and say, ‘the right thing for me to do is not to follow my theme, which isn’t working so well.'”
Sharaa, leader of a former Al Qaeda offshoot, came to power in Syria after guerilla fighters he led brought down President Bashar al-Assad in December last year after more than 13 years of civil war.
Though his own fighters have roots in Sunni Muslim militancy, Sharaa has promised to protect members of Syria’s many sectarian minorities. But that pledge has been challenged, first by mass killings of members of Assad’s Alawite sect in March, and now by the latest violence in the southwest.
Hundreds of people have been reported killed in clashes in the southern province of Sweida between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and Sharaa’s own forces. Israel intervened with airstrikes to prevent what it said was mass killing of Druze by government forces.
Barrack said the new government should consider being “more inclusive quicker” when it comes to integrating minorities into the ruling structure.
But he also pushed back against reports that Syrian security forces were responsible for violations against Druze civilians. He suggested that Islamic State group militants may have been disguised in government uniforms and that social media videos are easily doctored and therefore unreliable.
“The Syrian troops haven’t gone into the city. These atrocities that are happening are not happening by the Syrian regime troops. They’re not even in the city because they agreed with Israel that they would not go in,” he said.
The U.S. helped broker a ceasefire last week that brought an end to the fighting, which erupted between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze factions on July 13, read the report.
Barrack said the stakes in Syria are dangerously high, with no succession plan or viable alternative to the country’s new Islamist government.
“With this Syrian regime, there is no plan B. If this Syrian regime fails, somebody is trying to instigate it to fail,” Barrack said. “For what purpose? There’s no successor.”
Asked if Syria could follow the dire scenarios of Libya and Afghanistan, he said: “Yes, or even worse.”
The U.S. has said it did not support Israel’s airstrikes on Syria. Barrack said the strikes had added to the “confusion” in Syria.
Israel says Syria’s new rulers are dangerous militants, and has vowed to keep government troops out of the southwest and protect Syria’s Druze minority in the area, encouraged by calls from Israel’s own Druze community, Reuters reported.
Barrack said his message to Israel is to have dialogue to alleviate their concerns about Syria’s new Sunni leaders and that the U.S. could play the role of an “honest intermediary” to help resolve any concerns.
He said Sharaa had signaled from the beginning of his rule that Israel was not his enemy and that he could normalise ties in due time.
He said the United States was not dictating what the political format of Syria should be, other than stability, unity, fairness and inclusion.
“If they end up with a federalist government, that’s their determination. And the answer to the question is, everybody may now need to adapt.”
Latest News
Haqqani meets with Uzbek intelligence chief in Kabul
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani on Tuesday met with the head of Uzbekistan’s intelligence agency, along with his accompanying delegation in Kabul.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said that the meeting focused on the expansion of bilateral relations, the continuation and strengthening of security cooperation between Kabul and Tashkent, with the aim of improving security in both countries
and preventing the cultivation and production of both natural and synthetic narcotics.
According to Qani, the head of the Uzbek intelligence agency thanked Haqqani for fully ensuring the security of Uzbekistan-initiated economic projects in Afghanistan.
Qani added that both sides also emphasized and pledged to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Afghanistan and Pakistan discuss reducing tariffs on Afghan exports
Iranian FM and UNHCR chief discuss Afghan refugee situation
Tajikistan confirms mass deportation of Afghan refugees
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
-
World5 days ago
Over 11 million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts, says UN agency
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel and Syria agree ceasefire as Israel allows Syrian troops limited access to Sweida
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan government launches legal framework for overseas employment
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October