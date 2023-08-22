Health
Health ministry launches polio vaccination drive across most provinces
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination campaign has been launched in most provinces of the country and the aim is to reach eleven million children.
The ministry officials said that five positive cases of polio have been recorded in the country this year.
“We have polio cases in the eastern region of the country, we also have a positive environmental sample in Kandahar, in the southern region and we also have a positive environmental sample in Mazar,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat.
According to health officials, in the western zone of the country, about 1.25 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the four days of the campaign, and in the eastern zone, 1.2 million children will receive polio vaccination during this period.
The polio vaccine campaign is implemented in the form of house-to-house visits by health workers so that no child is left out.
The local officials in Herat meanwhile assure that they will spare no effort to implement the polio campaign as best as possible.
Health ministry to build public clinics in 300 districts
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says it plans to build public clinics in 300 districts of the country so that at least the people of Afghanistan have access to basic health services.
Qalandar Ebad, acting minister of health, said during an accountability report on Sunday that health services are difficult in remote parts of the country and the Islamic Emirate will provide health services for the people in a better way considering the facilities.
“Health services in the provinces and the suburban areas are greatly affected, especially at the district level, and nearly 300 districts do not have clinics and hospitals,” said Ebad.
He also added that in order to provide better health services, they have signed memorandums of understanding with national and international institutions, adding that over the past year, more than 39,000 drug addicts have been treated.
He said that a 4.2 billion AFN budget was allocated for them and they were able to issue licenses for 685 private health centers and for 6,000 health personnel.
“The normal budget of 3.6 billion afghanis was allocated to us, of which 55% has been used and 45% is left,” said Ebad.
“We were allocated 576 million afghanis for the development budget, of which we used 52%, and in 1401, we were allocated 4.2 billion afghanis, of which we used 54 percent,” he added.
Health officials also said that two cases of polio have been recorded in the country, and that 1.3 million malnourished children have been treated in the past year.
According to them, currently more than 4,000 hospitals are operating throughout the country.
Over the past year, 15,000 tons of low-quality and outdated materials have been collected by this ministry, and all the usurped government lands have also been reclaimed.
According to health officials, more than 22% of the ministry’s employees are women.
Kunduz health officials report 28 cases of Congo fever, and 3 dead
Kunduz Public Health Department says this year 28 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever have been recorded in the province, of which three people have died.
Najibullah Sahil, Kunduz Public Health Director, said they activated a special department for the treatment of Congo fever at the infectious diseases hospital.
“We were fully prepared before the Congo fever [outbreak], we activated the infectious disease hospital, all services are free,” said Sahil.
“Whatever the patients need; medicines, food … all these are free, so there are no problems and people should not worry,” he added.
Meanwhile, butchers in the province say their sales have dropped considerably due to the spread of this disease and people are afraid of eating meat.
“Since Congo fever appeared, business has dropped; it used to be good, but we don’t even sell five kilos of meat a day,” said a butcher.
Chicken sellers, however, say that this market is booming in Kunduz.
“In the past, the chicken business was not good, sometimes the market was good and sometimes not, after the outbreak of Congo fever, the chicken market has improved,” said a chicken seller in Kunduz.
The residents of Kunduz have meanwhile welcomed the awareness campaigns around Congo fever that have been launched by the authorities.
Congo fever is a virus, primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons.
There is no vaccine available for either people or animals, according to the World Health Organization. The virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of between 10 and 40%.
The hosts of the virus include a wide range of wild and domestic animals such as cattle, sheep and goats.
Health ministry marks ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health on Monday marked “World Breastfeeding Week” in Kabul where officials said that breastfeeding a baby in the first six months of its life can reduce the infant’s risk of death and malnutrition.
According to officials, they have been able to hire more than 2,000 consultants in the nutrition department over the past year.
“Breastfeeding mothers should be told the benefits of breastfeeding,” said Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister.
Simultaneously, representatives of some international organizations have said that they have distributed aid to more than six million mothers in Afghanistan and that they emphasized the need to continue activities in Afghanistan.
“Breastfeeding reduces mortality, diarrhea and pneumonia,” said Mohammad Amin Amin, representative of UNICEF.
“The World Food Program has been able to help more than six million mothers. We have many plans and goals and we are partners in the existing sector,” said a representative of WFP.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile added that it has organized seminars for 6,000 people in the malnutrition sector to improve their capacity throughout Afghanistan.
