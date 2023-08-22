Health ministry launches polio vaccination drive across most provinces 

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination campaign has been launched in most provinces of the country and the aim is to reach eleven million children.

The ministry officials said that five positive cases of polio have been recorded in the country this year.

“We have polio cases in the eastern region of the country, we also have a positive environmental sample in Kandahar, in the southern region and we also have a positive environmental sample in Mazar,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat.

According to health officials, in the western zone of the country, about 1.25 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the four days of the campaign, and in the eastern zone, 1.2 million children will receive polio vaccination during this period.

The polio vaccine campaign is implemented in the form of house-to-house visits by health workers so that no child is left out.

The local officials in Herat meanwhile assure that they will spare no effort to implement the polio campaign as best as possible.