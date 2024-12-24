Sport
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.
The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.
The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.
The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE. Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans are encouraged to register their interest for tickets here.
The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February - the opening day of the event - in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi.
On 22 February, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore, ahead of an unmissable Pakistan versus India contest on 23 February in Dubai.
The quickfire event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore. Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
ICC Chair, Jay Shah said: “The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament's much-anticipated return since 2017. The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment.
“This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the World Cricket’s finest.”
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said: "We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.
“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket.
“Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. We are dedicated to ensuring that this tournament will be a memorable experience for players, officials, and fans alike.
“Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all."
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi
20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi
22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi
2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time
Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify
Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify
If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
About the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
Australia and India are the two most successful sides in the ICC Champions Trophy since its inception in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy. Both the sides have won the event twice, with Australia being the only side to win back-to-back titles - in 2006 in Mumbai, India, and in 2009 in Centurion, South Africa. India shared the title with hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2002 before winning again in Birmingham, England, in 2014.
Other past winners are South Africa (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998), New Zealand (Nairobi, Kenya, 2000), West Indies (The Oval, London, 2004) and Pakistan (The Oval, London, 2017).
Broadcast Rights in Afghanistan
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan.
This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan.
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan's national cricket team triumphed over Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) to claim the series victory.
In a dominant bowling display, Afghanistan dismissed Zimbabwe for just 127 runs in 30.1 overs. The Afghan batsmen then chased down the target comfortably in 26.5 overs, losing only 2 wickets along the way.
The standout performer of the match was Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who took a remarkable 5 wickets, while Rashid Khan supported with 3 wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai and Farid Ahmad each claimed 1 wicket.
The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain, but Afghanistan bounced back strongly in the second match, securing a commanding 232-run victory.
This series win follows Afghanistan's earlier success in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, further cementing their dominance in international cricket.
Bangla Tigers lift Lanka T10 Super League title
Player of the match and player of the series was Titan’s skipper Dasun Shanaka.
Hambantota Bangla Tigers beat favorites Jaffna Titans by 26 runs in Thursday’s Lanka T10 Super League final at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.
The Tigers produced a fine all-round performance to beat the Titans, who had won all their matches in the lead up to the final.
Player of the match and player of the series was Titan’s skipper Dasun Shanaka.
Hambantota Bangla Tigers, put into bat first, posted 133 for seven from their allotted 10 overs through some useful contributions from their top order batsmen.
The openers Mohammad Shahzad and Kusal Perera added 35 runs from 2.4 overs before they suffered a middle order collapse and reached 59 for three at the halfway stage of the innings.
However, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Shevon Daniel revived the innings with a fourth-wicket partnership of 44 runs in three overs.
Shanaka made 21 with two sixes and two boundaries while Daniel struck 26 with one six and three boundaries before Kennar Lewis and Dhananjaya Lakshan added the finishing touches.
Chasing 133 runs for victory, Jaffna Titans lost wickets at regular intervals and they eventually finished at 107 for six despite a fighting unbeaten half century from middle order batsman Tom Abell.
Richard Gleeson wrecked the Hambantota Bangla Tigers’ innings with excellent figures of three wickets for 21 while Shanaka captured two wickets for four runs.
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 232 runs in the second ODI on Thursday to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sent to bat first by Zimbabwe who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 286-6 in Harare.
Sediqullah Atal scored 104, his first hundred in an international match. Abdul Malik followed with 84.
In reply, Zimbabwe scored 54 runs before being bowled out in the 17.5 overs.
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Naweed Zadran took three wickets each. Fazlullah Farooqi picked up two wickets and Azmatullah Omarzai one.
This was the second match of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The first was abandoned due to rain.
The third and final game of the series will be played on Saturday.
