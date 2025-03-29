International Sports
Chennai grapple with IPL home truth after Bengaluru defeat
An exasperated Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said their failure to read the pitch at Chepauk has denied them any home advantage in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Five-time champion Chennai suffered their biggest defeat at home, in terms of runs, on Friday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumped them by 50 runs, Reuters reported.
“Well, as we’ve been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk,” Fleming said after Chennai’s first defeat of the new season.
“We haven’t been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years,” he added. “So it’s not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don’t know.”
Chennai’s spinners were not really effective, while Josh Hazlewood led Bengaluru’s superb pace display to set up their victory.
“It’s not the Chepauk (of old) where you can just go in and play four spinners,” former New Zealand captain Fleming said. “We’re having to work really hard to try and understand what the nature of each pitch is, and it’s quite different.”
Even the dew that Fleming had expected set in during the second innings did not materialise and Chennai fell well short of their target of 197.
“No, we didn’t get it right,” Fleming said. “It’s so hard to read, but we thought it was going to skid on with the dew, but it actually got a bit tacky. So, it certainly made it (batting) harder here.”
Lucknow’s six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said sacrificing the number three slot for Nicholas Pooran was well worth it after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday for their first victory of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Lucknow wanted an aggressive left-handed batter to follow their right-right opening pair of Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram and the choice was between Pant and Pooran, both renowned for their six-hitting prowess, Reuters reported.
Former West Indies captain Pooran smacked six sixes and as many fours in his 70 off just 26 balls as Lucknow thumped Hyderabad by five wickets.
Pooran’s 13 sixes in two matches is the highest by any batter this season and his powerplay carnage drew praise from Pant, who has dropped down to number four in the batting order.
“The thought was to give freedom to him,” the Lucknow captain said after their victory in Hyderabad.
“We know what damage he can do down the order. I like that freedom too, but you have got to give someone that charge that you have to go and express yourself.
“The way he has been batting is phenomenal for us.”
Pooran raced to an 18-ball fifty against Hyderabad and his second-wicket partnership of 116 with Marsh set up their comfortable victory.
“I don’t plan to hit sixes,” Pooran said. “I just try my best to get in good positions and if it’s there, just time the ball nicely.
“In the last nine years I have been working on my craft. Obviously, I have been getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the powerplay as well.
“It is really important to cash in when the wicket is nice and obviously when the match-up is there you try your best to execute your skills.”
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42 to propel his side to a formidable 243/5
Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42—his highest IPL score—to propel his side to a formidable 243/5.
PBKS posted a daunting 243/5 setting up a thrilling challenge for GT.
Chasing the daunting 244, Gujarat Titans began with intent as skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid a solid foundation.
Despite a valiant effort by the Titans, Punjab’s bowlers held their composure, defending the total with precision to seal a crucial season-opening victory.
IPL 2025: Last over drama; Ashutosh Sharma clinches win for Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a nail-biting one-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSD) in Monday’s IPL 2025 match at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
In a game that swung like a pendulum till the very last over, DC managed to hold their nerve in a high-scoring contest to chase 209, their highest successful chase in the history of IPL.
The star of the night was Ashutosh Sharma, whose unbeaten 66 off 31 balls guided DC to a miraculous win when all seemed lost.
Nicholas Pooran’s fiery 75 (30) and Mitchell Marsh’s 72 (36) went in vain for LSG, while IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam’s 39 off 15 played a crucial role in DC’s successful chase.
Axar Patel, leading DC for the first time as a full-time skipper, opted to bowl first against LSG captain Rishabh Pant.
Addressing a press conference after the match, Sharma said he was pleased with his performance as his “hard work had paid off”.
He said he has learnt from his mistakes last year and is applying the lessons to his game this season.
Sharma also thanked the DC fans. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so hopefully we will do well this tournament.”
Vice captain Faf du Plessis meanwhile said after the match that Sharma’s six which clinched DC’s win “was probably the most important single that [Sharma] has ever taken in his life”.
