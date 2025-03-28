International Sports
Lucknow’s six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said sacrificing the number three slot for Nicholas Pooran was well worth it after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday for their first victory of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Lucknow wanted an aggressive left-handed batter to follow their right-right opening pair of Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram and the choice was between Pant and Pooran, both renowned for their six-hitting prowess, Reuters reported.
Former West Indies captain Pooran smacked six sixes and as many fours in his 70 off just 26 balls as Lucknow thumped Hyderabad by five wickets.
Pooran’s 13 sixes in two matches is the highest by any batter this season and his powerplay carnage drew praise from Pant, who has dropped down to number four in the batting order.
“The thought was to give freedom to him,” the Lucknow captain said after their victory in Hyderabad.
“We know what damage he can do down the order. I like that freedom too, but you have got to give someone that charge that you have to go and express yourself.
“The way he has been batting is phenomenal for us.”
Pooran raced to an 18-ball fifty against Hyderabad and his second-wicket partnership of 116 with Marsh set up their comfortable victory.
“I don’t plan to hit sixes,” Pooran said. “I just try my best to get in good positions and if it’s there, just time the ball nicely.
“In the last nine years I have been working on my craft. Obviously, I have been getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the powerplay as well.
“It is really important to cash in when the wicket is nice and obviously when the match-up is there you try your best to execute your skills.”
Friday’s Match
Ariana Television will broadcast today’s match live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm to watch Match 8, between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42 to propel his side to a formidable 243/5
Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42—his highest IPL score—to propel his side to a formidable 243/5.
PBKS posted a daunting 243/5 setting up a thrilling challenge for GT.
Chasing the daunting 244, Gujarat Titans began with intent as skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid a solid foundation.
Despite a valiant effort by the Titans, Punjab’s bowlers held their composure, defending the total with precision to seal a crucial season-opening victory.
Wednesday’s match
Ariana Television will broadcast today’s match live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm to watch Match 6, between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the ACA Stadium, in Guwahati.
IPL 2025: Last over drama; Ashutosh Sharma clinches win for Delhi Capitals
Today’s match is set to be another thrilling experience as Gujarat Titans are set to take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a nail-biting one-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSD) in Monday’s IPL 2025 match at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
In a game that swung like a pendulum till the very last over, DC managed to hold their nerve in a high-scoring contest to chase 209, their highest successful chase in the history of IPL.
The star of the night was Ashutosh Sharma, whose unbeaten 66 off 31 balls guided DC to a miraculous win when all seemed lost.
Nicholas Pooran’s fiery 75 (30) and Mitchell Marsh’s 72 (36) went in vain for LSG, while IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam’s 39 off 15 played a crucial role in DC’s successful chase.
Axar Patel, leading DC for the first time as a full-time skipper, opted to bowl first against LSG captain Rishabh Pant.
Addressing a press conference after the match, Sharma said he was pleased with his performance as his “hard work had paid off”.
He said he has learnt from his mistakes last year and is applying the lessons to his game this season.
Sharma also thanked the DC fans. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so hopefully we will do well this tournament.”
Vice captain Faf du Plessis meanwhile said after the match that Sharma’s six which clinched DC’s win “was probably the most important single that [Sharma] has ever taken in his life”.
Tuesday’s Match
Ariana Television will again broadcast this match live and exclusively across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm Kabul time.
IPL 2025: Sunrisers on a batting rampage; triumph over Rajasthan Royals
Match 4 will take place on Monday, March 24, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam when Delhi Capitals meet Lucknow Super Giants.
Cricket fans were treated to two thrilling matches on Sunday, especially the early match where Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign in emphatic fashion by delivering batting carnage in their match against Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers commanded a 44-run victory over Royals, in a high-octane run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The win was powered by a breathtaking century from Ishan Kishan, whose unbeaten 106 was the cornerstone of Sunrisers’ batting onslaught.
Kishan’s terrific ton was complemented by an explosive top-order show, with Travis Head’s dynamic 67 off 37, Heinrich Klaasen’s fiery 32 off 14, Nitish Reddy’s impactful 30 off 15, and Abhishek Sharma’s rapid 24 off 11 ensuring relentless pressure on the Royals’ bowlers.
Their combined firepower propelled Sunrisers to a staggering 286/6 – the second-highest team total in IPL history.
Chasing a daunting 288, Rajasthan Royals found themselves in early trouble but fought back, to finish on a decent, but still disappointing, 242/6. This however showcased the Royals’ never-say-die spirit.
Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in second match of the day
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings kicked off their TATA IPL 2025 campaign in style in the second match Sunday, securing a commanding four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK’s foundation was laid by the brilliance of Player of the Match Noor Ahmad, whose sensational spell of 4/18 stifled MI to 155/9.
The chase was then anchored by skipper Gaikwad’s fluent 52 off 26 and Rachin Ravindra’s composed, unbeaten 65 off 45, ensuring a winning start for the five-time champions.
Chasing 156, CSK suffered an early jolt as Deepak Chahar struck in the very first over, dismissing IPL debutant Rahul Tripathi. However, Gaikwad and Ravindra took charge, capitalizing on the powerplay.
The CSK skipper played with elegance and authority, rotating the strike effectively while piercing the gaps with finesse.
By the end of the powerplay, Chennai had raced to 62/1.
A dramatic moment unfolded in the last over however and with four runs required, Jadeja was run out. But instead of disappointment, the Chepauk crowd erupted in sheer delight — MS Dhoni was walking out to bat.
Though the crowd longed for a signature Dhoni finish, it was Rachin who fittingly sealed the victory with a six, remaining unbeaten on 65, guiding CSK to triumph.
Monday’s Match
Ariana Television will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan so fans can tune in to watch the match from 6:15 pm Kabul time.
