IEA ambassador meets UAE president, discusses prisoners and visas
Badruddin Haqqani, ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Abu Dhabi, met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing prisoners and visas.
The two sides discussed the general situation in Afghanistan, recent developments and existing opportunities, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The ambassador of the Islamic Emirate asked the UAE president to facilitate the transfer of Afghan prisoners to their country and the issuance of visas to Afghans. He also recalled the problems of Afghans living in the UAE.
According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Afghanistan a "brother" country and promised cooperation and facilitation in the mentioned matters.
It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday last week, the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi presented his credentials to the president of the host country during an official ceremony.
Azizi encourages Afghan businessmen based in Türkiye to invest in Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on Friday during his trip to Türkiye met with Afghan businessmen based in the country, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement stated Aziz called on the Afghan traders to return home and invest in Afghanistan.
Afghan investors also said that some of them have transferred their funds to Afghanistan and some others stated they are planning to return to the country.
Six countries refer Afghanistan’s women’s rights violations to ICC
Spain, France, Luxembourg, Chile, Costa Rica and Mexico have referred the case of women’s rights violations in Afghanistan to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
These six countries called on the ICC prosecutor on Thursday to investigate the ongoing and systematic violations of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile announced on Thursday that due to the deteriorating conditions and the critical situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, the case has been referred to the ICC.
According to the report, the ICC prosecutor resumed investigations into Afghanistan in 2022, after they were paused in 2020 at the request of Afghan officials. This resumption emphasizes the urgency of addressing the ongoing human rights abuses in the country.
The six countries involved in the referral have specifically requested the ICC to focus on the situation of Afghan women and girls, who are facing constant and systematic violations of their rights. They have urged the prosecutor to consider the crimes committed against women and girls since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021.
However, a number of neighboring countries have said that the international community should not issue orders to the current government of Afghanistan but interact with it.
In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that the international community should have faith in the Afghan government, and Pakistan, as a neighbor, can encourage the Islamic Emirate to address women's problems and border issues.
IEA, meanwhile, has repeatedly rejected the violation of human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, and considered the concerns in this regard to be baseless.
IEA still considers the handling of citizens' rights as an internal issue of Afghanistan and has asked countries and international organizations not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
British, Qatari officials meet to discuss Afghanistan
British Special Representative for Afghanistan Andrew McCoubrey met Qatari foreign minister's special envoy Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab in Doha, it was announced on Thursday.
The two sides discussed several topics of common interest, particularly the latest political, security and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
