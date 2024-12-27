IEA and Syrian FMs hold phone talks, express hope for bilateral ties  

In a significant milestone for Afghanistan's infrastructure development, officials from the National Development Corporation (NDC) have announced that the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal in northern Afghanistan is now 81 percent complete, with the construction of its dam progressing steadily at 67 percent. This ambitious project is poised to transform the region, enhancing irrigation systems and boosting agricultural productivity.

The ongoing work on this irrigation project is taking place in the Andkhoy district of Faryab province, where hundreds of machines are actively involved. NDC officials have confirmed that the second phase of the canal will be completed in the coming months.

Nabiullah Arghandiwal, spokesperson for the NDC, stated, “The second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal is currently 81 percent complete, with thousands of machines and workers engaged in the project.”

Arghandiwal also highlighted the construction of six large bridges along the canal in Balkh and Jawzjan provinces. Two of the bridges are completed, and the remaining four are expected to be operational soon.

Economic experts believe that once completed, the canal will help Afghanistan achieve self-sufficiency in grain production and generate numerous job opportunities in various sectors.

Young workers involved in the project have expressed their satisfaction with the employment opportunities it provides. They are calling on the government to launch similar development projects to combat youth unemployment.

Abdul Ghani, a worker, remarked, “This project is progressing very well, and I urge the Islamic Emirate to implement similar projects.”

It is important to note that the entire funding for the Qosh Tepa Canal project is sourced from domestic revenue.