IEA spokesman announces NDC has built a rail for the first time
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has announced that the National Development Corporation (NDC) has successfully built a rail for the first time in Afghanistan.
Previously, Mujahid also revealed that the NDC had produced both a freight truck and a passenger vehicle, further highlighting the corporation's growing role in boosting Afghanistan's industrial capabilities.
IEA and Syrian FMs hold phone talks, express hope for bilateral ties
The Islamic Emirate's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the ministry said in a statement.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the Ministry's deputy spokesman, stated that during the conversation, Muttaqi congratulated the Syrian government on their success, praised their stance on general amnesty and good governance, and expressed hope for the establishment of regular diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Syria.
Takal added that the Syrian Foreign Minister also expressed hope for the expansion of bilateral ties and for delegations from both sides to meet and engage in discussions.
Qosh Tepa Canal phase 2 surpasses 81% completion
In a significant milestone for Afghanistan's infrastructure development, officials from the National Development Corporation (NDC) have announced that the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal in northern Afghanistan is now 81 percent complete, with the construction of its dam progressing steadily at 67 percent. This ambitious project is poised to transform the region, enhancing irrigation systems and boosting agricultural productivity.
The ongoing work on this irrigation project is taking place in the Andkhoy district of Faryab province, where hundreds of machines are actively involved. NDC officials have confirmed that the second phase of the canal will be completed in the coming months.
Nabiullah Arghandiwal, spokesperson for the NDC, stated, “The second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal is currently 81 percent complete, with thousands of machines and workers engaged in the project.”
Arghandiwal also highlighted the construction of six large bridges along the canal in Balkh and Jawzjan provinces. Two of the bridges are completed, and the remaining four are expected to be operational soon.
Economic experts believe that once completed, the canal will help Afghanistan achieve self-sufficiency in grain production and generate numerous job opportunities in various sectors.
Young workers involved in the project have expressed their satisfaction with the employment opportunities it provides. They are calling on the government to launch similar development projects to combat youth unemployment.
Abdul Ghani, a worker, remarked, “This project is progressing very well, and I urge the Islamic Emirate to implement similar projects.”
It is important to note that the entire funding for the Qosh Tepa Canal project is sourced from domestic revenue.
TTP operating from Afghanistan against Pakistan is ‘unacceptable’: Sharif
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his call for improved relations with Afghanistan but emphasised that Kabul must rein in Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) first.
While addressing a cabinet meeting, Sharif said that Afghanistan was Pakistan’s “brotherly neighbour”, and that it was Islamabad’s heartfelt wish to improve relations with Kabul, especially with regards to the economy and trade.
“Unfortunately, the TTP is operating from Afghanistan and carrying out terror attacks and killing innocent people inside Pakistan. This cannot go on,” he said.
“We have conveyed to the Afghan government that we desire good ties with them but TTP should be stopped from killing our innocent people. This is a red line. TTP operating from there against Pakistan is unacceptable.”
Sharif reiterated his call to the Afghan government to devise a concrete strategy, saying that Pakistan was ready for dialogue.
“But the policy of talks and allowing TTP to operate against Pakistan can’t go simultaneously,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistani military's spokesman Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that Pakistan has consistently worked towards establishing peace in Afghanistan, however, despite these efforts, terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil continue to pose a threat to Pakistan.
He emphasised that the roots of terrorism are often traced back to Afghanistan, and Pakistan remains determined to dismantle terrorist networks without compromise.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are carried out from Afghanistan. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied the allegations saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure."
The latest remarks by Pakistani officials come three days after the country carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, killing at least 46 people.
The Defense Ministry of the Islamic Emirate said that the strikes were against the international principles, which will not be left unanswered.
