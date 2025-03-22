IEA announces resumption of consular services in Norway

(Last Updated On: )

The Afghan embassy in Oslo will resume consular services on coming Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul announced Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the resumption of consular services in Norway was a “positive step.”

In August last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul declared the consular services of Afghan missions in 14 Western countries including Norway to be invalid.

The statement cited corruption, lack of transparency and non-coordination with the ministry as reasons for the closure.