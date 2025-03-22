Muttaqi to Pakistani envoy: Trade and transit obstacles benefit no one

(Last Updated On: )

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq met on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations, political and economic cooperation, security and transit, said Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at Foreign Ministry in a statement.

In this meeting, Muttaqi emphasized that obstacles to trade and transit are not in anyone’s interest and that certain issues should not be linked together.

He added that the process of Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan should be carried out gradually and with dignity.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s special representative also acknowledged that ensuring security in Afghanistan benefits both Pakistan and the region.

He committed to introducing measures to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens.

Mohammad Sadiq also stated that practical steps will be taken to resolve existing trade and transit challenges.