Azizi and Sadiq discuss Kabul-Islamabad trade and transit challenges

47 minutes ago

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, met on Saturday to address ongoing trade and transit challenges, stressing the importance of preventing political tensions from impacting economic ties, the ministry said in a statement.

The two officials focused on finalizing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and resolving issues related to the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), the statement read.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to Afghanistan and a planned visit by an Islamic Emirate delegation to Pakistan.

The ministry hailed Sadiq’s visit to Kabul as a positive step, with Azizi emphasizing its constructive role in enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Sources: US drops bounties on key IEA officials

2 minutes ago

March 22, 2025

Sources close to Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani tell Ariana News that the U.S. government has removed bounties on several Islamic Emirate officials.

According to the sources, those no longer on the list include Sirajuddin Haqqani, Abdul Aziz Haqqani, and Yahya Haqqani.

Muttaqi to Pakistani envoy: Trade and transit obstacles benefit no one

5 hours ago

March 22, 2025

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq met on Saturday and discussed bilateral relations, political and economic cooperation, security and transit, said Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at Foreign Ministry in a statement.

In this meeting, Muttaqi emphasized that obstacles to trade and transit are not in anyone’s interest and that certain issues should not be linked together.

He added that the process of Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan should be carried out gradually and with dignity.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s special representative also acknowledged that ensuring security in Afghanistan benefits both Pakistan and the region.

He committed to introducing measures to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens.

Mohammad Sadiq also stated that practical steps will be taken to resolve existing trade and transit challenges.

IEA announces resumption of consular services in Norway

9 hours ago

March 22, 2025

The Afghan embassy in Oslo will resume consular services on coming Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul announced Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the resumption of consular services in Norway was a “positive step.”

In August last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul declared the consular services of Afghan missions in 14 Western countries including Norway to be invalid.

The statement cited corruption, lack of transparency and non-coordination with the ministry as reasons for the closure.

 
