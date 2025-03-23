Connect with us

Deputy PM inaugurates launch of Arghandi Transport Terminal Project in Kabul Province

Published

26 minutes ago

on



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Sunday inaugurated the start of construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal in Paghman District of Kabul Province.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, representatives from the private sector, and a number of local residents.

Baradar said the initiative was a vital step in the development of transport infrastructure in the country.

He stated that the development and expansion of transport infrastructure is an essential step toward economic growth, national development, and domestic and regional connectivity.

According to him, decades of war and corruption resulted in the sector having been neglected.

He said existing infrastructure has deteriorated due to poor quality construction; public lands have been usurped by individuals; and that highways and roads have been significantly narrowed.

Baradar also pointed out the need for investment in the transport sector; for the recovery of usurped state land; and the identification and restoration of original roads. He said these factors were among the core national objectives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In line with these goals, construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal got underway on Sunday.

Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is not only firmly committed to the development and expansion of transport infrastructure but is also actively pursuing other fundamental strategic objectives.

The Arghandi Transport Terminal in Kabul Province will be constructed on approximately 900 jeribs of land and will cost about 1.285 billion afghanis.

The project is expected to be completed by the private sector within two years.

Upon completion, the terminal will enhance transportation facilities, play a key role in improving the efficiency and organization of logistics and transit operations, reduce transportation costs and traffic congestion, and provide employment opportunities to a large number of citizens.

 

Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Balkh

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2025

By



Bayat Foundation distributed food packages to dozens of needy families in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province this weekend.

The packages included flour, rice, and cooking oil.

Officials of Bayat Foundation in Balkh said that aid distribution will continue in other provinces of the country until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s assistance, this time we have distributed our Ramadan aid in Mazar-e-Sharif, which includes flour, rice, and cooking oil, and God willing, this assistance will continue,” Yafes Saqib, Bayat Foundation representative in Balkh, said.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries welcomed the distribution of the aid packages, saying that Bayat Foundation has played an important role in reaching out to the poor, the needy, and in reducing poverty.

“We are very happy. It is the month of Ramadan. May God help anyone who helps us poor people,” Aynuddin, an aid recipient, said.

“I don’t have a breadwinner in my family. On Thursdays, I go and collect Pepsi cans to find bread for my children,” Zarmina, another aid recipient, said.

The assistance comes at a time when international organizations have warned of increasing poverty in the country.

 

Torkham border reopens for pedestrians

Over 4,000 Afghans crossed back into Afghanistan on Saturday, including 1,900 with valid passports

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 23, 2025

By

Torkham border

Thousands of Afghan nationals crossed back into Afghanistan through Torkham crossing on Saturday after having been stranded for weeks in Pakistan due to the border closure. 
 
Officials on both sides reopened the border to pedestrians on Saturday, after Pakistan shut the crossing on February 21 amid clashes between border forces. 
 
Pakistani immigration officials told local media on Sunday that over 4,000 Afghans crossed back into Afghanistan on Saturday, including 1,900 with valid passports. Dawn reported that a further 2,150 were deported.
 
In contrast, 1,100 Pakistanis returned home.
 
Pakistan officials meanwhile reportedly had to process each person manually as the online immigration system had been damaged during cross-border clashes between the Pakistani and Afghan forces on March 3 and 4. 
 
Dawn news reported that according to Pakistani authorities, only Afghans with valid visas stamped in their passports would be allowed to enter or exit Pakistan, while those carrying only Tazkiras (Afghan national identity cards) would be barred from crossing in either direction.
 
The restriction left hundreds of Afghans disappointed, especially those who had been waiting for weeks for the border to reopen. 
 
The reopening of the border comes after multiple rounds of talks between jirga members from both countries. Last week they reached an agreement and reopened the crossing to trade on Tuesday. 
 
Since then, trade activities at the border have picked up. 
 
Customs officials told Dawn that in the past two days, 740 vehicles carrying coal, soapstone and dry fruits entered Pakistan from Afghanistan. 
 
In contrast, around 450 export vehicles, including 133 Afghan Transit Trade Goods carriers, crossed into Afghanistan.
Dozens of needy families in Kabul receive essential food aid from Bayat Foundation

Kabul recipients welcomed the assistance, and many said they are unable to afford food due to the economic hardships in the country.

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 23, 2025

By



Families in Kabul on Saturday received much needed food aid from Bayat Foundation as part of the organization’s annual Ramadan campaign.

Bayat officials said aid will also be distributed to families in other provinces in the country before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Thursday, dozens of needy families in Bamiyan province also received aid packages.

The packages includes rice, flour and oil.

Bayat Foundation officials meanwhile said that recipients of the aid are identified following a strict assessment process and only those in need benefit.

Kabul recipients welcomed the assistance, and many said they are unable to afford food due to the economic hardships in the country.

 

