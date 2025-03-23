Latest News
Deputy PM inaugurates launch of Arghandi Transport Terminal Project in Kabul Province
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Sunday inaugurated the start of construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal in Paghman District of Kabul Province.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, representatives from the private sector, and a number of local residents.
Baradar said the initiative was a vital step in the development of transport infrastructure in the country.
He stated that the development and expansion of transport infrastructure is an essential step toward economic growth, national development, and domestic and regional connectivity.
According to him, decades of war and corruption resulted in the sector having been neglected.
He said existing infrastructure has deteriorated due to poor quality construction; public lands have been usurped by individuals; and that highways and roads have been significantly narrowed.
Baradar also pointed out the need for investment in the transport sector; for the recovery of usurped state land; and the identification and restoration of original roads. He said these factors were among the core national objectives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In line with these goals, construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal got underway on Sunday.
Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is not only firmly committed to the development and expansion of transport infrastructure but is also actively pursuing other fundamental strategic objectives.
The Arghandi Transport Terminal in Kabul Province will be constructed on approximately 900 jeribs of land and will cost about 1.285 billion afghanis.
The project is expected to be completed by the private sector within two years.
Upon completion, the terminal will enhance transportation facilities, play a key role in improving the efficiency and organization of logistics and transit operations, reduce transportation costs and traffic congestion, and provide employment opportunities to a large number of citizens.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Balkh
Bayat Foundation distributed food packages to dozens of needy families in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province this weekend.
The packages included flour, rice, and cooking oil.
Officials of Bayat Foundation in Balkh said that aid distribution will continue in other provinces of the country until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s assistance, this time we have distributed our Ramadan aid in Mazar-e-Sharif, which includes flour, rice, and cooking oil, and God willing, this assistance will continue,” Yafes Saqib, Bayat Foundation representative in Balkh, said.
Meanwhile, beneficiaries welcomed the distribution of the aid packages, saying that Bayat Foundation has played an important role in reaching out to the poor, the needy, and in reducing poverty.
“We are very happy. It is the month of Ramadan. May God help anyone who helps us poor people,” Aynuddin, an aid recipient, said.
“I don’t have a breadwinner in my family. On Thursdays, I go and collect Pepsi cans to find bread for my children,” Zarmina, another aid recipient, said.
The assistance comes at a time when international organizations have warned of increasing poverty in the country.
Latest News
Torkham border reopens for pedestrians
Over 4,000 Afghans crossed back into Afghanistan on Saturday, including 1,900 with valid passports
Latest News
Dozens of needy families in Kabul receive essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
Kabul recipients welcomed the assistance, and many said they are unable to afford food due to the economic hardships in the country.
Families in Kabul on Saturday received much needed food aid from Bayat Foundation as part of the organization’s annual Ramadan campaign.
Bayat officials said aid will also be distributed to families in other provinces in the country before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
On Thursday, dozens of needy families in Bamiyan province also received aid packages.
The packages includes rice, flour and oil.
Bayat Foundation officials meanwhile said that recipients of the aid are identified following a strict assessment process and only those in need benefit.
Kabul recipients welcomed the assistance, and many said they are unable to afford food due to the economic hardships in the country.
Deputy PM inaugurates launch of Arghandi Transport Terminal Project in Kabul Province
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to dozens of needy families in Balkh
Torkham border reopens for pedestrians
Dozens of needy families in Kabul receive essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
RCB bring fireworks to opening night of IPL 2025
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Chinese researchers find bat virus enters human cells via same pathway as COVID
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Tahawol: Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Global Refugee Crisis discussed
Debate on State of Freedom of Expression
Tahawol: Trump and Putin phone talks discussed
Saar: Heavy death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation helps needy families in Kabul during Ramadan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing to reopen after 25-day shutdown
-
Latest News4 days ago
Helmand environmental department opens new Zoo
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan prisoners in Iran sent home
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan ranks last in World Happiness Report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trade resumes as Afghanistan and Pakistan reopen key Torkham border crossing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rights watchdog calls on Pakistan to ‘immediately stop’ forced deportations of Afghan refugees