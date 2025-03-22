Eighteen injured after dispute between two brothers in Helmand

(Last Updated On: )

Eighteen people were injured following a dispute between two brothers in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province on Friday, local officials said.

The incident occurred in the Old Bazaar area of ​​Gereshk district and the people were injured when the son of one of the two brothers threw a hand grenade, the provincial department of information and culture said.

Two of the injured people are said to be in critical condition.

Officials did not say what caused the dispute.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.