IEA comes out in support of Azerbaijan over Karabakh issue
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports Azerbaijan regarding the border issue of Karabakh with Armenia, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said.
“First of all, I want to say that we have always advocated and advocate that all countries respect each other’s borders and territorial integrity. As you know, the issue of territorial integrity for Afghanistan is extremely important. I think that it is also important for Azerbaijan to the same extent,” Mujahid said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reported on Saturday.
He also said that IEA is ready to accept an Azerbaijani diplomatic mission to Kabul.
“We are 100 percent ready to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Afghanistan. We are ready, so to speak, to level the ground and carry out the appropriate work. We, in turn, would also like to have our representatives in Azerbaijan,” Mujahid said.
Uzbek president expresses concern over Afghanistan’s new Qosh Tepa canal
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal in northern Afghanistan, noting it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.
Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Heads of the Founder States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.
“You know very well that the Afghan side is actively constructing the canal. Its commissioning could radically change the water regime and balance in Central Asia,” he said.
Mirziyoyev called for setting up a joint working group “to study all aspects of the construction” of the Qosh Tepa canal and “its impact on the water regime of the Amu Darya with the involvement of research institutes of our countries.”
He also proposed to consider the issue of involving representatives of Afghanistan into the regional dialogue on the sharing of water resources.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a canal being built in northern Afghanistan to divert water from the Amu Darya River. The main canal is expected to be 285 km long and the overall initiative seeks to convert 550,000 hectares of desert into farmland.
The Islamic Emirate has made the canal a priority project and the construction began in early 2022. Images so far demonstrate that from April 2022 to February 2023, more than 100 km of canal was excavated.
Pentagon to revisit Kabul airport bombing with new witness interviews
Over two years after a deadly bombing at the Kabul airport during the US military withdrawal, the Pentagon has decided to revisit the attack by conducting interviews with nearly 20 servicemen who were wounded.
This comes as the Pentagon is facing backlash from the GOP lawmakers and military personnel over the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
General Michael E. Kurilla, overseeing the US Central Command, ordered the interviews saying it was “to ensure we do our due diligence” after new information came to light, according to The Washington Post.
A number of service members who were severely wounded in the bombing and had to be quickly evacuated from the country represent the bulk of the individuals to be interviewed. A few others who weren’t wounded but present on the site will also be interviewed, with the Central Command not ruling out the possibility of growing the scope of investigation if new threads emerge from the interviews.
The fresh investigation by the authorities was partly triggered by assertions from one of the service members injured in the blast who said he was never interview and that he may have been able to stop the attackers,
A report by The Post last year revealed that two US Marines had spotted a man, matching the description of the the alleged bomber and asked for permission to strike. However, the high command did not grant them permission, saying there were too many civilians nearby.
Notably, the Central Command’s investigation report into the blasts, published in October 2021 stated that owing to the worsening security situation at the airport’s Abbey Gate “the attack was not preventable at the tactical level without degrading the mission to maximize the number of evacuees”.
The bombing on August 26, 2021 led to the death of over 170 Afghans and 13 US servicemen.
Karzai holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan via video link
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West via video link.
According to a statement posted on Karzai’s X account on Friday, in the video conference, the sides discussed the economic situation in Afghanistan, and it was considered important to help farmers in the area of irrigation and to provide alternative livelihoods.
The importance of education of girls and boys for the economic development and bright future of Afghanistan was also stressed, and Karzai reiterated call on US to cooperate in providing education for Afghan youth.
Moreover, the intra-Afghan talks for sustainable peace and strengthening of stability in the country was also emphasized and it was hoped that the talks will be facilitated as soon as possible.
Karzai also appreciated US’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and stressed on its continuation.
