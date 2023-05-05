Latest News
IEA foreign minister heads for Pakistan for talks
Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Pakistan from May 5 to 8, along with the minister of commerce and industry Nooruddin Azizi, for talks.
Muttaqi will meet with Pakistani officials but will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on Saturday, Pakistan’ foreign ministry said in a statement.
China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Muttaqi’s visit “is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included visit of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.”
“During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains,” the statement read.
In conclusion, it stated: “Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical engagement with the Interim Afghan Government.”
UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
More than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year because of conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday.
The Global Report on Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian organizations founded by the U.N. and European Union, said people faced starvation and death in seven of those countries: Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.
The report found that that the number of people facing acute food insecurity and requiring urgent food aid — 258 million — had increased for the fourth consecutive year, a “stinging indictment of humanity’s failure” to implement U.N. goals to end world hunger, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.
While the increase last year was due in part to more populations being analyzed, the report also found that the severity of the problem increased as well, “highlighting a concerning trend of a deterioration.”
Rein Paulsen, director of emergencies and resilience for the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said an interplay of causes was driving hunger. They include conflicts, climate shocks, the impact of the pandemic and consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine that has had an impact on the global trade in fertilizers, wheat, maize and sunflower oil, The Associated Press reported.
The impact has been most acute on the poorest countries that are dependent on food imports. “Prices have increased (and) those countries have been adversely affected,” Paulsen said.
He called for a “paradigm shift” so that more funding is spent investing in agricultural interventions that anticipate food crises and aim to prevent them.
“The challenge that we have is the disequilibrium, the mismatch that exists between the amount of funding money that’s given, what that funding is spent on, and the types of interventions that are required to make a change,” he said.
The U.N. World Food Program’s new chief issued a warning that the Rome-based agency’s resources to provide food aid amid the surging needs are “running dangerously low.” Executive Director Cindy McCain told panelists at an event to present the report that the agency could be forced to make “heart-breaking decisions to slash” assistance if substantial new funding doesn’t materialize quickly.
McCain noted that she had just returned from Somalia, where, she said, “millions are teetering on the edge of hunger and catastrophe.” She also said: “We all know it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Acute food insecurity is when a person’s inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger.
The EU’s commissioner for international partnership, Jutta Urpilainen, said that the bloc’s strategy to fight hunger includes supporting initiatives aimed to “boost local production and reduce dependence on unsustainable imports.”
US special envoy says dialogue is key to finding solution to Afghanistan crisis
US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Thursday that political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of the solution to all challenges.
In a series of tweets West hailed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initiative to bring together special envoys earlier this week in Doha to discuss approaches to Afghanistan.
He said the UN has made it clear that the meeting was not about recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government but that the focus was on identifying shared interests and “how we collectively advance them.”
He said the “shared interests” included terrorism, repression of women and girls, the devastating humanitarian crisis, and the flow of narcotics from the country, among others.
“Countries assigned different priorities to these interests, but among points of consensus: political dialogue among Afghans is a central part of solution to all challenges,” he said.
He noted that the UN in Afghanistan’s leadership had also participated and that they “continue their vital humanitarian work and engagement with Taliban (IEA).”
He added that the UN had “also received critical advice beforehand from diverse group of Afghan women living across country.”
The Doha meeting, which was held on Monday and Tuesday, brought together special envoys from over 20 countries and was hosted by Guterres.
Speaking at a press on Tuesday, the UN chief said the organization would remain in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the IEA’s restrictions on its female staff. But he warned funding is drying up.
Guterres also said concerns over Afghanistan’s stability were growing.
“Throughout the past decades, we stayed and we delivered, and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans. The United Nations will not waiver in our commitment to support the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said.
