United Nations: Afghanistan is one of the 7 hungry countries in the world

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s report on food crises, Afghanistan is among the seven countries whose citizens are facing acute poverty and hunger.

The report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, the number of people who were acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food, nutrition and livelihood assistance has increased.

This report shows that about 258 million people in 58 countries and regions faced acute food insecurity of phases three to five in 2022, while this figure was 193 million people in 53 countries and regions in 2021.

It has been said that this statistic is the highest figure in the seven-year history of this report.

In this report prepared by a network of global institutions, including the United Nations, it is stated that the people of seven countries faced acute poverty and hunger at some point in 2022.

According to the Global Report on Food Crises, in 2022, the severity of acute food insecurity has increased from 21.3% in 2021 to 22.7%.

The report stated 57 percent of the hungry were in Somalia, while such extreme conditions also occurred in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.

The findings of this report confirm that the impact of the war in Ukraine has had an adverse effect on global food security due to the major participation of Ukraine and Russia in the production and global trade of fuel, essential food commodities, especially wheat.

Also, the corona pandemic has negatively affected food security.