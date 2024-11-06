IEA hopes Trump govt will usher in new chapter between Kabul and Washington

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said late Wednesday in a statement that in the light of a balanced foreign policy, the ministry hopes that the future American government under newly elected president Donald Trump will take realistic steps to achieve its goals so that significant progress can be made in relations between Kabul and Washington.

Balkhi said it is hoped that both countries can open a new chapter of relations in light of mutual interaction.

He added that the Doha agreement between the Islamic Emirate and the United States was signed during the presidency of Donald Trump, and after that, the 20-year occupation ended in Afghanistan.

He stated IEA hopes that Trump may play a constructive role in ending the current war in the region and the world, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

Donald Trump on Wednesday won the presidential election in the US after beating Kamala Harris.