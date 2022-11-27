Latest News
IEA leader: All judges are independent in decision making
Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, has told the judges that they are independent in decision making, and that a Sharia system is judged based on how the courts operate.
Speaking at the conclusion of a 10-day seminar in Kandahar province, Akhundzada said that he will acknowledge the independence of the judiciary when a governor or a commander involved in a case appears before court and the judge issues a ruling against him.
Akhundzada also emphasized that obeying the emir’s order is obligatory for all.
He said that the judiciary is superior to the other branches of government, and that it will be given priority.
Akhundzada said that they will increase the number of people working in the judiciary if needed.
Latest News
IEA claims militants involved in Daikundi clash, and no children killed
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says nine militants were killed on Thursday at a house in Siyuk area of Shibar district of Daikundi province.
According to IEA officials, one Islamic Emirate soldier was also killed in the clash and two others were wounded. A woman who was in the house at the time was caught in crossfire and wounded in the leg.
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said despite repeated attempts to get the militants to lay down their weapons they failed to do so. As a result, IEA security forces entered the house.
Karimi said all the militants killed had been armed.
According to Karimi, reports of children being killed and other damage incurred are not true.
Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, said on Twitter that some elements have emerged that are trying to pit Hazaras against the IEA.
He tweeted that: “Hazaras are too alert to fall into their trap and their external stimuli. Interaction between the people and the emirate will continue.”
Latest News
Peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday highlighted the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying it is essential in terms of threats and risks.
“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential in terms of common threats and risks, beyond our humanitarian duty for our Afghan brothers,” Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Pakistan’s prime minister in Ankara.
Erdogan said Turkey and Pakistan will continue to work together to “eliminate the effects of the humanitarian crisis faced by the Afghan people.”
The Turkish leader also commented on the situation in Afghanistan as he said establishing “peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential in terms of common threats and risks, beyond our humanitarian duty for our Afghan brothers.”
He said they will continue to work together to “eliminate the effects of the humanitarian crisis faced by the Afghan people.”
Erdogan also pointed to the solidarity and mutual cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan and reiterated Ankara’s support for Islamabad’s counter-terrorism efforts.
“We have always seen Pakistan’s pain as our pain, its joy as our joy and its success as our success,” he said.
For his part, Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif proposed extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inviting Turkey to join the multi-billion-dollar project.
“China and Pakistan are great friends and we are experiencing and enjoying the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I would suggest let this be a cooperation between China, Pakistan, and Türkiye,” Sharif said, calling it a “wonderful joint cooperation.”
Sharif also said such cooperation among the three nations “will bring prosperity and progress in this entire region.”
“This will help the alleviation of poverty and unemployment. This will promote education and this is how we can really meet the challenges of today,” the Pakistani prime minister said.
Sharif said he will be “very happy” to talk to his “Chinese friends.”
“If we can move in this direction, I think, this would be a wonderful opportunity to really capitalise” he added.
Latest News
UN, Uzbekistan discuss Int’l Group to negotiate with IEA government
Deputy head of UNAMA and Uzbekistan’s foreign minister have discussed implementing an initiative to set up an International Group to negotiate with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
“We discussed situation in Afghanistan, implementing initiative to set up an International Group to negotiate with Afghan government to agree algorithm for the earliest fulfilling of mutual obligations of the parties,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov said on Twitter Friday.
Meanwhile, UNAMA said on Friday its deputy head Markus Potzel concluded his series of meetings with government officials in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on additional regional support to the Afghan people.
“UNAMA will continue its work with all regional actors to assist efforts for a meaningful peace in Afghanistan,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
IEA leader: All judges are independent in decision making
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
IEA claims militants involved in Daikundi clash, and no children killed
IEA meets Chinese reps at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
Tahawol: Islamic punishment laws discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s political situation discussed
Exclusive interview with Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, Afghan Fund’s board member
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank survey finds living conditions remain dire for Afghans
-
Sport5 days ago
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 victory
-
Sport4 days ago
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win against Argentina
-
Sport4 days ago
Too much water may have led to Bruce Lee’s sudden death, study finds
-
Sport3 days ago
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
-
Sport4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’