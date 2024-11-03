IEA making progress on hundreds of water reservoirs across Afghanistan

The office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in a statement Saturday that plans to construct a total of 355 water reservoirs across the country are being implemented.

According to the statement, of the 355 dams, a number of them have already been completed and inaugurated while others are under construction.

Of these reservoirs, 138 are being constructed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock; 117 by the Ministry of Water and Energy; and 100 by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

All of these dams are being funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the statement read.

The reservoirs are being constructed in numerous provinces to manage rainwater, prevent flooding, strengthen groundwater levels and for use by communities.