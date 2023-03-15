Latest News
IEA officials call for more vocational training programs ‘to reduce poverty’
In order to fight poverty and reduce unemployment in the country, there is a need to expand vocational training programs, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy minister of labor and social affairs said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 400 young people from an Afghanistan-Korea vocational training center in Kabul, Din Mohammad Haqbin expressed hope that they can boost vocational training in the country with the help of international institutions.
“Projects should be launched to provide vocational training. A bag of flour or a can of oil will not help. One becomes a sponger with it. We don’t want sponges,” Haqbin said.
A number of participants at the ceremony stated that they are ready to cooperate with the Afghanistan-Korea vocational training center in terms of developing skills in the country.
Officials of the training center also emphasized that economic development of the country is not possible without the expansion of vocational training projects.
“Most developed and developing countries are moving rapidly towards vocational training and have used the strategy of vocational training in their plans and policy-making,” said Bashir Zaland, a professor at Afghanistan-Korea vocational training center.
Afghanistan’s terror-related deaths drop by 58%, but Pakistan sees record increase
Pakistan recorded the second largest increase in terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2022, with the toll rising by 120 percent to 643 deaths from 292 deaths in 2021, the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) reported.
However, Afghanistan remained the country “most impacted” by terrorism for the fourth consecutive year, despite attacks falling by 75 percent and deaths being reduced by 58 percent to 633 in 2022.
“Afghanistan’s drop can largely be attributed to the Taliban (IEA) taking control of the country after the fall of Kabul in August 2021,” the report said.
“As the Taliban are now the state actor in much of Afghanistan, their attacks fall outside the scope of the GTI’s definition of terrorism.”
The report noted that out of all the deaths caused by terrorism worldwide in 2022, about 9 percent occurred in Afghanistan, a decrease from the 20 percent recorded in 2021.
The GTI stated that Islamic State-Khorasan (Daesh) has emerged as “the most active terrorist group” in Afghanistan following the IEA takeover of the country, killing 422 people in 2022 and accounting for almost 67 percent of total terrorism-related deaths for the year.
Afghanistan: 17 gold mine workers killed in bus crash
At least 17 people died and seven others were injured on Wednesday when a bus carrying gold mine workers, overturned in Chah Ab district of Takhar province.
Mullah Zamanuddin, Chah Ab district governor, says that the dead and wounded were gold mine workers.
According to him, the accident occurred when the bus carrying them was on its way from Chahab center to the mines in Anjir area. He said the bus left the road and overturned.
According to the district governor, the incident happened at 8 am on Wednesday morning and the condition of the injured is reported to be serious.
Discussion on Afghanistan on Global Security Forum agenda
Afghanistan will come under discussion at the fifth edition of the Global Security Forum, which started on Monday in Qatar.
The theme of this year’s forum is ‘Reshaping the Global Order’ with a particular focus on global conflict and threats.
The session on Afghanistan will be held on Wednesday and includes at least three Afghan panelists.
According to a statement issued by the forum, this session will reflect on developments in Afghanistan and prospects for the future, including in terms of security, governance, and human rights.
Further discussions will look at the global energy crisis and approaches to strengthening sustainable economies; the power competition shaped by the war in Ukraine and the role of the UN Security Council; the evolution of global terrorism and emerging threats; violent far-right extremist networks and financing; and the disinformation-terrorism nexus.
