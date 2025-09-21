Latest News
IEA rejects Trump’s Bagram remarks, vows no compromise on Afghan sovereignty
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments on reclaiming Bagram Air Base, declaring that no deal would ever be made on Afghan soil.
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, addressed the issue on Sunday during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force University in Kabul.
“We will never make a deal. Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and is not dependent on any foreign power,” Fitrat said. He added that Afghans had fought for decades to secure their sovereignty and would not accept any form of foreign domination.
“Those who extend a hand of friendship remain our friends. Those who extend a hand of force or hostility will face our strongest opposition,” he warned.
Referring to the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Fitrat said Afghan resistance had forced international troops to leave after two decades of conflict. “The last 20 years of struggle show that foreign forces were forced to retreat. Those who haven’t yet understood this reality will learn,” he remarked.
The comments came in direct response to Trump’s recent remarks at a press conference and on Truth Social, where he suggested the United States was seeking to regain control of Bagram and warned that “bad things” could happen if the base was not returned.
Fitrat insisted Afghanistan’s armed forces were capable of defending the country without foreign assistance.
“We do not fear any bully or aggressor. Over the past 20 years, we have proven that we have the capability to protect our soil. In the near future, Afghanistan’s airspace and territory will be fully secure,” he said.
Bagram, once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, has remained under Islamic Emirate control since the 2021 withdrawal. Trump’s latest remarks mark the first time he has publicly threatened consequences if the site is not returned to U.S. hands.
Trump threatens ‘bad things’ if Afghanistan refuses to return Bagram base
Asked later whether he would consider sending in troops to retake the base, Trump did not give a direct answer. “We won’t talk about that,” he told reporters.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that “bad things” would happen if Afghanistan does not hand back control of the Bagram air base to the United States, raising the prospect of renewed tensions over the site that was once central to America’s two-decade war in the country.
“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.
“We’re talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don’t do it—you’re going to find out what I’m gonna do.”
The Bagram facility, once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, was vacated during the American withdrawal in 2021 and taken over by the Islamic Emirate following their rapid return to power. Afghan officials have however signaled opposition to any renewed American presence.
U.S. officials and security analysts have cautioned that re-occupying the base could resemble a full-scale re-invasion, potentially requiring more than 10,000 troops along with advanced air defenses.
Even with Islamic Emirate consent, they warn, the base would remain vulnerable to attacks from Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and regional powers such as Iran.
The IEA however on Friday dismissed the prospect of a renewed U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.
Responding to Trump’s recent comments about Bagram airbase, Zakir Jalaly, Director of the Third Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, said on X that Trump had raised the matter in the context of negotiation.
He underlined that Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence, a stance reaffirmed during the Doha talks and subsequent agreement.
Jalaly stated that the doors remain open for political and economic relations between Kabul and Washington based on shared interests and mutual respect.
Japan allocates $1 million for earthquake relief in Afghanistan
Japan announced on Saturday an emergency contribution of $1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the people of Afghanistan.
The Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan said in a post on X that the aid is specifically allocated for those affected by the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
Japan also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting Afghanistan.
Trump says he is speaking with Afghanistan regarding Bagram air base
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was speaking with Afghanistan about regaining control of the Bagram air base.
“We should have never given it up,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, Reuters reported.
The comments come a day after Trump, in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the United States sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001.
The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of the base by the Islamic Emirate.
Afghan officials expressed opposition to a revived U.S. presence.
“Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another … without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan,” Zakir Jalay, an Afghan foreign ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.
