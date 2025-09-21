IEA rejects Trump’s Bagram remarks, vows no compromise on Afghan sovereignty

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments on reclaiming Bagram Air Base, declaring that no deal would ever be made on Afghan soil.

Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, addressed the issue on Sunday during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force University in Kabul.

“We will never make a deal. Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and is not dependent on any foreign power,” Fitrat said. He added that Afghans had fought for decades to secure their sovereignty and would not accept any form of foreign domination.

“Those who extend a hand of friendship remain our friends. Those who extend a hand of force or hostility will face our strongest opposition,” he warned.

Referring to the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Fitrat said Afghan resistance had forced international troops to leave after two decades of conflict. “The last 20 years of struggle show that foreign forces were forced to retreat. Those who haven’t yet understood this reality will learn,” he remarked.

The comments came in direct response to Trump’s recent remarks at a press conference and on Truth Social, where he suggested the United States was seeking to regain control of Bagram and warned that “bad things” could happen if the base was not returned.

Fitrat insisted Afghanistan’s armed forces were capable of defending the country without foreign assistance.

“We do not fear any bully or aggressor. Over the past 20 years, we have proven that we have the capability to protect our soil. In the near future, Afghanistan’s airspace and territory will be fully secure,” he said.

Bagram, once the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, has remained under Islamic Emirate control since the 2021 withdrawal. Trump’s latest remarks mark the first time he has publicly threatened consequences if the site is not returned to U.S. hands.