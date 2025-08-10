IEA rejects UN report on returnees as ‘unprofessional and biased’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday strongly criticized a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Office concerning Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan, describing it as “distorted, biased, and lacking scientific and professional rigor.”

The report, published on July 24, alleges that some Afghan returnees have experienced human rights violations including torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, and threats to personal security at the hands of the IEA authorities.

However, the Foreign Ministry in a statement rejected these claims, stating they are based on limited individual testimonies without credible evidence, while ignoring the millions of Afghans who have returned safely, with dignity and stability.

Following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, a commission was formed—including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Ministry of Interior, and the General Directorate of Intelligence—to thoroughly investigate the report. The commission concluded that the UN report disproportionately emphasized negative incidents, employed politically charged and misleading language, and overlooked positive developments.

UNAMA officials were summoned to the Foreign Ministry headquarters, where concerns were conveyed clearly and emphatically. The Ministry called on UNAMA to urgently review and improve its reporting practices. It warned that continued publication of such reports would compel the Islamic Emirate to take appropriate measures.