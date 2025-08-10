Latest News
IEA rejects UN report on returnees as ‘unprofessional and biased’
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday strongly criticized a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Office concerning Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan, describing it as “distorted, biased, and lacking scientific and professional rigor.”
The report, published on July 24, alleges that some Afghan returnees have experienced human rights violations including torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, and threats to personal security at the hands of the IEA authorities.
However, the Foreign Ministry in a statement rejected these claims, stating they are based on limited individual testimonies without credible evidence, while ignoring the millions of Afghans who have returned safely, with dignity and stability.
Following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, a commission was formed—including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Ministry of Interior, and the General Directorate of Intelligence—to thoroughly investigate the report. The commission concluded that the UN report disproportionately emphasized negative incidents, employed politically charged and misleading language, and overlooked positive developments.
UNAMA officials were summoned to the Foreign Ministry headquarters, where concerns were conveyed clearly and emphatically. The Ministry called on UNAMA to urgently review and improve its reporting practices. It warned that continued publication of such reports would compel the Islamic Emirate to take appropriate measures.
Sweden to issue alternative travel documents for Afghans after passport invalidation
Following discussions with the Embassy of Afghanistan in Sweden, the Swedish Migration Agency has reached an agreement to provide alternative travel documents for Afghan nationals residing in Sweden.
Under this agreement, political refugees will be eligible to apply for a Travel Document, individuals holding residency based on social support may request an Alien’s Pass, and work permit holders who are unable to obtain an Afghan passport can apply for residency renewal along with alternative travel documents, the embassy said in a notice released on Saturday.
This initiative comes following Sweden’s decision to invalidate Afghan passports that have been extended beyond October 1, 2025.
The Embassy of Afghanistan has advised all Afghan nationals to contact the Swedish Migration Agency according to their residency status. Those planning to travel with renewed passports are urged to return to Sweden before the specified date to avoid potential travel complications.
Over 450,000 Afghans returned from Tehran Province in past 100 days, governor says
Iranian officials have previously justified the deportations as part of efforts to regulate residency and alleviate the strain on public services in areas with large foreign national populations.
More than one million migrants have been returned from Iran to Afghanistan over the last 100 days, with approximately 450,000 coming from Tehran province alone, Tehran’s governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian announced on Saturday.
Motamedian explained that individuals without valid legal documents were identified and transferred to border crossings shared with Afghanistan to be sent back to their home country. “Managing foreign nationals has been a key priority for the government,” he said, highlighting that about half of all foreign nationals in Iran reside in Tehran province, which prompted a large-scale identification campaign.
The governor noted the impact on public services, citing that last year over 220,000 foreign national students utilized more than 6,000 classrooms across the province. “This year, with families registering their children in local schools, the existing educational capacity will be freed up for Iranian students without the need to build new schools,” Motamedian added.
The mass deportations have drawn international concern. In late July, Amnesty International urged Iran’s interior minister to urgently halt the forced expulsions of Afghans. The human rights group reported that over one million Afghans—including individuals born in Iran and long-term residents—have been forcibly returned in recent months. Amnesty linked the increase in deportations to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, noting that more than half a million Afghans were expelled since June 1, including thousands of unaccompanied children.
The organization warned that millions more Afghans remain at risk of deportation, especially women and girls, whom Amnesty insists must be recognized as refugees and protected from return to Afghanistan, where the Taliban continue systemic gender persecution.
American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say
Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized U.S. citizen and former Afghan civil aviation official, was detained by Taliban security forces in Kabul nearly three years ago, according to witness statements and U.S. officials.
The Islamic Emirate however has repeatedly denied these allegations.
U.S. officials have told Reuters that Habibi, 37, was blindfolded and taken from his Kabul apartment by gunmen linked to the Islamic Emirate’s secret police, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), shortly after the U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in July 2022.
According to U.S. officials, Habibi’s detention is likely linked to the CIA’s use of his employer’s security cameras to track Zawahiri.
Despite repeated denials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), U.S. authorities have made his release a priority, including offering a $5 million reward for information.
The FBI leads the U.S. effort to secure his freedom, with support from the State Department.
Habibi’s family, now based in the United States, has not heard from him since his arrest. His older brother expressed hope that recent U.S. government efforts will lead to his release.
The IEA rejected a proposed prisoner swap involving Habibi and an alleged Osama bin Laden aide held at Guantanamo Bay.
