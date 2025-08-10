Sweden to issue alternative travel documents for Afghans after passport invalidation

Following discussions with the Embassy of Afghanistan in Sweden, the Swedish Migration Agency has reached an agreement to provide alternative travel documents for Afghan nationals residing in Sweden.

Under this agreement, political refugees will be eligible to apply for a Travel Document, individuals holding residency based on social support may request an Alien’s Pass, and work permit holders who are unable to obtain an Afghan passport can apply for residency renewal along with alternative travel documents, the embassy said in a notice released on Saturday.

This initiative comes following Sweden’s decision to invalidate Afghan passports that have been extended beyond October 1, 2025.

The Embassy of Afghanistan has advised all Afghan nationals to contact the Swedish Migration Agency according to their residency status. Those planning to travel with renewed passports are urged to return to Sweden before the specified date to avoid potential travel complications.