IEA says Afghanistan is not responsible for ‘security failure’ of Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has again rejected claims by Pakistan that Afghan nationals are involved in terror attacks across the border and stated that Afghanistan is not responsible for the “security failure of any country in the region.”
According to a statement issued late Tuesday night by the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA “completely rejects these allegations and tells the Pakistani authorities that Afghanistan is a country that has come out of long wars and does not want insecurity in any other country, especially neighboring countries.
“The government of Afghanistan once again reiterates its principled position that it does not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used against the security of any other country, but this does not mean that Afghanistan is responsible for the security failure of any country in the region.”
The IEA stated that the region has been a “victim of foreign invasion led by America and the wrong policies of some countries in the region” over the past 20 years, “the effects of which are still being felt.”
Pakistan should carefully manage its security situation and find a solution at home, the statement read.
The IEA stated that in the past year, 18 Pakistani Daesh members were killed in different operations in Afghanistan – militants who had carried out explosions and attacks in the country. Dozens more were captured, the statement read.
“Instead of pointing the finger of blame at the Pakistani side, the Afghan government has strengthened its security measures.
It is worth mentioning that if someone attacks in Pakistan or the blood of the Muslims of Afghanistan and Pakistan is shed in the name of Daesh, a solution should be found together, blaming is not the solution.”
The statement also noted that when conspiracies to attack religious scholars and seminaries in Afghanistan and in the region have been uncovered, IEA intelligence agencies have informed countries in the region of this in advance. “Unfortunately, some countries did not take timely measures.”
The IEA again emphasized it is not in favor of attacks being carried out in Pakistan, but that “the prevention and control of attacks inside the territory of Pakistan is not our responsibility; Rather, it is the duty of the security and intelligence agencies in that country, for which they spend a large part of their country’s budget.
In the past two years, since an independent and responsible government has been established in Afghanistan, the security situation in Afghanistan and the region has improved significantly. The fact that security incidents have increased only in Pakistan, Pakistan needs to find a solution in its own country.”
Latest News
IRC warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan amid aid funding cuts
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that cuts to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan have contributed towards a 60% increase in the number of people in need of assistance, alongside economic challenges, climate change, and reduced access to basic services.
Just 23% of required funds for this year’s humanitarian response plan have been received, the IRC said in a statement Tuesday.
However, the organization stated that despite major obstacles, the humanitarian response has successfully averted famine for the past two winters in a row thanks to donor commitment to sustaining support for Afghan civilians.
“The significant scale-up of the humanitarian response has brought the number of people on the brink of famine down by nearly 3 million this year alone – a remarkable feat that helped young children, who are most vulnerable during a food crisis, especially,” the statement read.
Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan Director, said: “Since August 15th 2021, Afghanistan has continued to suffer from a rapid economic collapse. Ordinary Afghans have paid the price; people who previously had jobs and were self-sufficient are now reliant on humanitarian aid and many families can no longer afford to feed themselves.
“Two years later the economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly the entire population lives in poverty. Almost 80% of those in need are women and girls,” she said.
According to her, steps by the international community to expand and support the delivery of humanitarian aid, including through extensive sanctions exemptions, have saved countless lives.
“This year, in the face of significant challenges humanitarian actors have been able to maintain and expand their activities to deliver life saving assistance to over 17 million Afghans,” she said.
However, she stated that despite the successes achieved, the IRC is growing “deeply fearful for the future of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan in the face of continued funding shortfalls, which put millions of lives at risk.”
“This is a critical moment for Afghanistan; donors should commit to supporting the humanitarian response in a long-term and flexible manner to ensure assistance continues to reach those that need it most, and that Afghans are able to stand on their own two feet. Without this commitment, millions will continue to face hunger and an uncertain future,” she said.
