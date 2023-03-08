IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2023)

The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Wednesday that revenue generated through customs tariffs totals 105 billion afghanis, and will exceed expectations before the close of this year’s fiscal.

Officials said that with 15 days still to go, they expect the revenue to close at 110 billion afghanis for the fiscal year.

Transparency in the revenue collection process and the appointment of experts are said to be factors in increasing customs revenue, the ministry stated.

This is despite the fact that in the financial year of 1400, 64 billion afghanis was earned and in the financial year of 1399, 72 billion afghanis was earned.

.

“Before the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the country’s customs had never been able to complete the goal set by the Ministry of Finance, and this is the first time that the country’s customs has reached its revenue goal, and even its revenue from the set goal has been raised,” the ministry said.