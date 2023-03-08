Business
Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said during a visit to the Qosh Tepa Canal project in Balkh province that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to completing the important initiative.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister and other senior officials and local officials accompanied him.
Baradar said: “We are committed to the construction of this national and vital project and its completion.”
He also praised the efforts made by officials involved in the project and made some suggestions.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a major project in the northern province which has its source at the Amu River in Balkh province.
The canal once finished will stretch for 285 kms and will end in Faryab province.
The aim is to provide farmers, especially those who grow wheat and grain, with sufficient water in the hope of them being able to cultivate enough wheat to supply the country.
Already, over 100 kilometers of canal has been constructed.
Business
Iran opens permanent trade center in Kabul
Tehran has opened a permanent trade and expo center in Kabul to showcase Iranian products.
According to Press TV, this comes and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) attempt to encourage bilateral trade between the two countries.
Attending the opening ceremony was Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce who highlighted the country’s hopes of expanding trade between the two countries.
Officials from both countries said that development of sustainable trade and exports was the most important task of this new center.
Business
IEA cabinet passes budget for new solar year
The Administrative Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that the cabinet approved the draft budget for the new 1402 solar year, which starts later this month.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, the approved budget has been sent to the ministry of finance.
The budget was approved during Tuesday’s meeting which was also attended by the deputy prime minister.
The IEA has not yet revealed the final budget but the ministry of finance said a development budget has been included for the new fiscal year.
“After the approval of the budget by the leadership of the ministry, it (amounts) will be shared with the media,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate’s Finance Ministry.
Last year’s budget was 231 billion Afghanis, of which 203 billion afghanis was allocated for ordinary expenses, and 27.9 billion for development projects.
Business
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
Abu Nasr Farahi land port authorities in Farah province have turned back 24 fuel tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran after tests revealed the oil did not meet minimum required standards.
The Directorate of Information and Culture of Farah province said in a statement that the National Standards Agency of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) sent the trucks back to Iran.
The directorate reiterated that low-grade fuel will not be permitted to enter the country.
This is a recurring problem for border control staff who have turned back dozens of tankers in the past – all for carrying fuel that does not meet the minimum required standard.
Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority meanwhile said that last week, 22 tankers carrying low-quality from Iran were returned to through Islam Qala port.
