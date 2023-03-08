Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, said during a visit to the Qosh Tepa Canal project in Balkh province that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to completing the important initiative.

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister and other senior officials and local officials accompanied him.

Baradar said: “We are committed to the construction of this national and vital project and its completion.”

He also praised the efforts made by officials involved in the project and made some suggestions.

The Qosh Tepa Canal is a major project in the northern province which has its source at the Amu River in Balkh province.

The canal once finished will stretch for 285 kms and will end in Faryab province.

The aim is to provide farmers, especially those who grow wheat and grain, with sufficient water in the hope of them being able to cultivate enough wheat to supply the country.

Already, over 100 kilometers of canal has been constructed.